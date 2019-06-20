Defiling the temple of God

Writing to the church at Corinth, the apostle Paul stated, “Know ye not that ye are the temple of God, and that the Spirit of God dwelleth in you? If any man defile the temple of God, him shall God destroy: for the temple of God is holy which temple ye are” (I Cor. 3:16-17). The first thing we would need to understand is just who it is that Paul is saying is the temple of God. For avid Bible students, the first thought when the temple of God comes up is the temple, also called the house of God that David first determined to build, but that Solomon actually built. At the time that Paul was writing to the Corinthians, there was a Jewish temple in Jerusalem, though not that original one that Solomon had built. That temple had been destroyed by Nebuchadnezzar in 586 BC. In fact, the temple standing in Paul’s day was the third to stand in that spot and it was destroyed in A.D. 70 by the Romans. Jesus spoke of it’s destruction in Matthew chapter twenty-four. But of course, Christians were not the Jewish temple, that was not the temple that Paul was speaking of. First Corinthians begins, “Paul, called to be an apostle of Jesus Christ through the will of God, and Sosthenes our brother, Unto the church of God which is at Corinth…” (I Cor. 1:1-2). It is the church of the Lord that is being told that they are the temple of God. It was not a physical temple as was Solomon’s, but a spiritual one as the Lord said that His kingdom would be (John 18:36).

That which we wish to focus on in this article is the defiling of the temple, thus the defiling of the church of our Lord. First, just what does it mean to defile something? In some cases the dictionary definition found in our English dictionaries differs from the definition of the original Greek word translated, Such is not the case here. Various definitions include: “corrupt, to destroy, to make filthy or dirty, to pollute” and such like. Sometimes examples make good definers. When Dinah, the daughter of Jacob and Leah encountered Shechem and he lay with her, the text stated that he defiled her (Gen. 34:2). Though the word defiled is not used, another case of the exact same thing was when David’s son Amnon raped his half sister Tamar (II Sam. 13). In the new Testament, the term is used and defined by the inspired writer when Mark writes that the Pharisees and some of the scribes, “saw that some of his disciples eat bread with defiled, that is to say, with unwashen, hands, they found fault” (Mark 7:2). To defile the temple of God is to corrupt or pollute it.

Out next point is to point out the seriousness of defiling the temple of God. Paul said that if “any man defile the temple of God, him shall God destroy” (I Cor. 3:17). You just can’t get much more serious than that. The Hebrew writer wrote that; “It is a fearful thing to fall into the hands of the living God” (Heb. 10:31) and to fall into His hands after having defiled the temple will result in destruction. Paul described it to the Thessalonians as being “punished with everlasting destruction from the presence of the Lord, and from the glory of his power” (II Thess. 1:9).

Now, how is it that we can defile the temple of God (the Lord’s church)? There are more ways than could be discussed in one brief article, but let us briefly note just a few. First, division corrupts the body of Christ. Jesus prayed that all believers would be one as the Father and Son are one, “that the world may believe that thou hast sent me” (John 17:20-21). Division breads unbelief, skepticism and infidelity. The apostle Paul told the Corinthian church just two chapters earlier, “that ye all speak the same thing, and that there be no divisions among you; but that ye be perfectly joined together in the same mind and in the same judgment” (I Cor. 1:10). Denominationalism is a gigantic stain upon the beautiful white garments of the bride of Christ.

False teachers are a defilement to the body of Christ. False teachers have always existed (II Pet. 2:1), but our Lord warned about falling for their corrupting doctrines. He said, “Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves” (Matt. 7:15). As Peter noted, those who proclaim such defiling doctrines are bringing destruction upon themselves and those who follow their teachings (II Pet. 2:1). Paul referred to a “polluted” gospel and warned that those who herald such defiling doctrines are accursed (Gal. 1:6-9).

Many are the defilements that can and are used to pollute the beautiful bride of Christ. Solomon once said, “Dead flies cause the ointment of the apothecary to send forth a stinking savour: so doth a little folly him that is in reputation for wisdom and honour” (Ecc. 10:1). Like the dead flies in the ointment defiles that carefully made medication, so the additions and changes from God’s original instructions for the church defile it and in the sight of God, it stinks. Let’s face it, it is a serious matter to defile the temple of God!

By Robert Oliver Contributing columnist

Send any questions or comments to: [email protected]

