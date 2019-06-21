Clinton’s ‘All-America’ support

Early Thursday morning, the majority of the Clinton All-America City delegation made their westward journey to Denver, Colo. in the city’s bid to become one of 10 select communities to win the prestigious distinction, awarded annually by the National Civic League. The award recognizes inclusive civic engagement, exemplary projects and efforts to create healthy communities. The local support for the endeavor has been immense, with well-wishes emblazoned on local marquees and window fronts decorated with All-America stickers and decorations, including by the children at The Learning Station. The local delegation will make its presentation to the All-America City jury Saturday, and an announcement on final selection will be made Sunday.

