Blaze destroys Clinton house

Four local fire departments responded to a fire inside an unoccupied home early Thursday morning.

According to Clinton Fire Chief Stephen Lovette, firemen with the Clinton Fire Department received the call for service at 630 Ferrell St., Clinton, around 3:30 a.m.

Lovette said the responding crews observed heavy smoke and the glow of flames as they approached the home. When firemen arrived, they found the single-story home engulfed in heavy fire. Once on the scene, Lovette said crews began working to extinguish flames and prevent the spread of the fire.

Once under control and conditions allowed, firemen began an initial life safety search.

Lovette said the home was unoccupied at the time of the fire and didn’t have electricity running to the structure. The home was undergoing renovations.

“Crews were able to bring the fire under control within 45 minutes after arriving,” Lovette said. “The residence was not occupied at the time of the fire. The owner said there was not any electricity as the house was under renovation.”

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire, and the origin within the vacant home, was unknown at press time.

The Clinton Fire Department was assisted by the Taylors Bridge Fire Department, Halls Fire Department and Turkey Fire Department and Sampson County Emergency Management Services. Lovette said the scene was turned over to the Sampson County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Clinton Police Department for further investigation.

PD, fire marshal investigating; structure vacant at time

