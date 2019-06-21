Hargrove wins Cleanest School award

Edward Holmes, principal of Hargrove Elementary School, center, congratulates custodians Erika Williams, left, and Perry Royal. - Custodians throughout Sampson County Schools are honored during a special event at Hargrove Elementary School. -

During the year, custodians are always working to make sure schools are ready for teachers to educate students.

For their dedication to Sampson County Schools, they were recently recognized during an annual custodial meeting in early June featuring professional development, fellowship and a meal. During the celebration, Hargrove Elementary School was awarded the Cleanest School for the 2018-2019 academic year by the Plant Operations divisions.

Edward Holmes, principal, said the custodians are always doing great work throughout the district. He also emphasized the importance of not only recognizing educators, but custodial and cafeteria employees as well.

Custodians Erika Williams and Perry Royal were praised for their efforts and accepted a plaque on behalf of Hargrove Elementary School.

“They both work tirelessly to make sure that the school is looking at its best, always,” Holmes said. “They take on this school as if it’s their own house.”

Williams emphasized that it’s a team effort when it comes to maintenance of the school.

“Me and Mr. Royal work very hard on trying to keep the school clean and safe for the kids and staff,” Williams said. “That’s our job. We were so excited to know that the county chose our school to be the cleanest school out of 16.”

Jennifer Daughtry, director of secondary education for Sampson County Schools, was the guest speaker. She spoke about her career and journey in education. Before Daughtry became one of several leaders, she was an administrative assistant at Hobbton Elementary School. Later, she became an educator, assistant principal, and principal at several schools. Before her current leadership role at Sampson County’s Central Office, she was the principal at Hobbton High School.

Maria Rose, office manager Plant Operations, mentioned how the custodial staff were also called to be on duty to help during Hurricane Florence. She added that it was a tremendous task handled with great professionalism and as a team.

“The custodial staff did an awesome job during the storm being present at the shelters and doing things above and beyond their normal duties,” Rose said. “They also teamed up afterwards to clean the schools that were used as shelters for community members.

“Overall, the custodians at Sampson County Schools do a wonderful job and wear many hats,” Rose said. “We appreciate all they do for the staff and students. They often go unappreciated.”

Edward Holmes, principal of Hargrove Elementary School, center, congratulates custodians Erika Williams, left, and Perry Royal. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Clean_1.jpg Edward Holmes, principal of Hargrove Elementary School, center, congratulates custodians Erika Williams, left, and Perry Royal. Custodians throughout Sampson County Schools are honored during a special event at Hargrove Elementary School. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Clean_2.jpg Custodians throughout Sampson County Schools are honored during a special event at Hargrove Elementary School.

Custodians across county honored for work

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.