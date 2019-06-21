Small change adds up to benefit community

Hobbton High School band director Geoffrey Tart, principal Michael Warren and band president B.J. Bass. - Champions Program members Janelle Cochran and Faith Jackson. - Piney Grove Volunteer Fire Department member Ashley Grimes. - Sampson Early College High School teacher Michelle Smoak. - - Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School teacher Catina Iverson. - -

South River EMC’s Community Assistance Corporation, or CAC, was busy with funding this month awarding $69,362 in Operation Round Up grants to 12 local nonprofits and schools, thanks to Cooperative members’ generosity.

South River EMC’s not-for-profit foundation awarded the following organizations grants for $5,000: Better Health of Cumberland County; Champions Program; and Averasboro Battlefield Commission. The list of other non-profits receiving funding includes: Godwin-Falcon Fire Department, Inc., $2,340; Eastover Volunteer Fire Department, $5,512; Piney Grove Volunteer Fire Department Inc., $3,191; and Gray’s Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Station 18, $5,547.

Educational institutions, which are applicable for grants up to $10,000, also received some funding this cycle. Those selected include: Sampson Early College High School, $5,625; College Lakes Elementary, $5,000; Hobbton High School Band Program, $14,000; Cape Fear High School, $3,147; and Roseboro-Salemburg Middle School, $10,000.

“For an annual contribution equal to a cup of coffee, our members are able to impact our communities in a positive, meaningful way,” said Catherine O’Dell, VP of Member Services and PR, South River EMC. “Through Operation Round Up, small change adds up to make a big difference for so many of our families, neighbors and friends.”

To date, South River EMC has funded over $2 million in grants for the community through the support of cooperative members and Operation Round Up.

Operation Round Up is a voluntary program that enables members to round up their electric bill to the next whole dollar. For example, if a bill is $153.18, the bill rounds up to $154 and the extra 82¢ is deposited into the CAC fund. You can make huge impacts in your community with small donations each month.

South River EMC accepts and reviews applications on a quarterly basis. The next due date is August 22, by 5 p.m. Applications and rules can be found online at sremc.com. Please note that handwritten applications are not accepted. Always be sure to download the latest application to ensure you have the most updated requirements.

South River EMC is a locally owned and operated electric cooperative, which provides electric service to 44,000 homes, farms and businesses in parts of Harnett, Cumberland, Sampson, Johnston and Bladen counties.

