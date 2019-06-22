Sampson graduates elected as state FFA officers

McLamb - Tyndall -

Two Sampson students have been elected as state FFA officers for 2019-20, establish a large county presence on the six-member board.

Zannah Tyndall of Midway High School and Harrison McLamb of Lakewood High School got the nod, announced during the 91st North Carolina State FFA Convention, held over three days this week.

The highlight event of the year for FFA members, the annual state convention serves as an opportunity to celebrate a year’s worth of achievements and give recognition to individual and community efforts. It also serves as a kick-off to another year in agricultural education and a changing of the guard, as new state FFA officers take their place.

For the coming year, that will include Tyndall and McLamb, giving Sampson two members and a continued presence at FFA’s top state level. Ty Meyer of Hobbton served as a state FFA officer in 2018-19.

During her years at Midway, Tyndall was Midway’s FFA president and president of the FFA’s Southeast Region. She was involved in Future Business Leaders of America, Key Club and Beta Club, serving as Midway’s vice president.

McLamb, also active at his school, served as Lakewood’s FFA president and vice president for the FFA’s Southeast Region. McLamb said he places faith and family above all else, and enjoys attending state FFA events, as well as participating in the organization’s career development activities.

Tyndall was elected as vice president at the secretary’s position. McLamb was elected to serve as vice president at the reporter’s station. Both have received a number of agriculture-related accolades, especially during their senior years.

They will each be attending North Carolina State University in the fall.

Each year, the North Carolina FFA Association selects six student members to represent the association as a state FFA officer.

The rest of the FFA officers for 2019-20 are: Sara Beth McLamb, of Millbrook, state president; Malachi Curtis, of East Burke, vice president at the vice-president’s station; Milosh McAdoo, of Orange, vice president at the treasurer’s station; and Megan Amend, of Heritage, vice president at the sentinel’s station.

According to the NC FFA Association, the state officers act as representatives for student membership; teachers of leadership and teamwork to regional FFA officers and chapter members; motivational speakers to inspire others; and public relations specialists on behalf of the association to build positive relationships across the state and nation, all while continuing to learn.

Tyndall, who spoke to The Independent upon graduation earlier this month, said she was excited about the next step.

“I’m excited about studying agriculture, which is something I love,” said Tyndall.

She was raised on a farm owned by her father Jason Tyndall.

“Growing up on that farm has instilled values of hard work and the idea that not everything comes easy,” she said. “I’m really excited about going to N.C. State and using those values that I learned growing up on the farm.”

McLamb https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_harrison_orig.jpg McLamb Tyndall https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Tyndall-1.jpg Tyndall

Tyndall, McLamb earn 2019-20 spots