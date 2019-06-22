Sampson teens remembered

Cain - Parker - Roland Parker Jr., right, spends time with his family. He died during an accident in western Sampson County. -

After facing tragedy on the morning of Father’s Day, two Sampson County families are raising funds to help cover the funeral expenses of their loved ones.

Rozlyn Cain, 17, and Roland Parker Jr., 18, died this past Sunday, June 16, after a two-vehicle accident on Hayne Stretch Road. The friends were traveling in the same car together, with Cain at the wheel, when the vehicle ran off the roadway, over-corrected and then collided with another vehicle.

With the assistance of GoFundMe, donations are being accepted online for Cain and Parker at www.gofundme.com/celebration-of-roland-parker-jr and www.gofundme.com/6xd9i5c.

Stephen Cain, father of Rozlyn, described his daughter as a loving person, with plans to continue her education at Lakewood High School.

“She had a lot of friends and was a very social person,” Cain said about his daughter. “She liked all kinds of music and was in just about everything. Old music, new music … she was just a 17-year-old.

Along with caring for her friends, Rozlyn always thought about the environment. Some of the concerns included trees being cut down and chemicals in natural water sources.

“She was concerned with climate change,” Cain said. “That was something that she always talked about.”

In the future, Rozlyn wanted to become a hairdresser and beautician.

So far, several people have donated to Cain to help to cover expenses not covered because of changes to a life insurance policy through his employer. His wife Stephanie is currently battling cancer, which comes with medical expenses for treatments. Other family members have also taken time off work to help her recover.

The funeral service for Cain was held Wednesdayat Carr’s Chapel Free Will Holiness Church, Roseboro, with many friends and supporters present.

“I never would have thought that I would be one of those dads who lost their child on Father’s Day,” Cain said. “You expect a call with someone saying they’re on the way or what time we’re going to eat, but not that call. That’s not what you’re expecting.”

It was news that came as a shock to Parker’s family as well. He was also a student at Lakewood High School and lived in Roseboro with his mother and siblings, as well as his girlfriend and their son, Roland Brent Parker III. Parker was known as a great father who enjoyed playing music, rapping, basketball and spending time with family and friends.

“It was very sudden and unexpected considering he was young and healthy and full of life,” his mother Irene Parker stated on GoFundMe. “We still don’t know exactly what happened to cause the accident. Roland was a generous person and brought smiles to every situation.”

Parker’s funeral is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday, June 24, at New Beginning Christian Center, Clinton. Visitation is scheduled for 3 to 7 p.m., Sunday, June 23, with family present from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral & Cremation Service, 1246 Hobbton Hwy, Clinton.

During a recent work session for the Sampson County Schools Board of Education, chairman Tim Register gave condolences before saying a prayer for the family.

“We certainly want to keep their families in our thoughts and prayers,” Register said.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617.

