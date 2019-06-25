SCS leaders push parent involvement

Dr. Linda Jewell Carr, assistant superintendent, makes a presentation to the Sampson County Schools Board of Education. -

Leaders from Sampson County Schools are ready to start a parent engagement program to improve the learning environment.

Dr. Linda Jewell Carr, assistant superintendent of Instructional Services, recently presented “Parenting Partners” to the Board of Education. Along with engagement, the purpose of the initiative is to produce a strong learning environment at home and to improve academics. It’s operated through Family Leadership, Inc., a nonprofit organization based out of Fresno, Calif., that serves parents, families, schools and community agencies.

If approved, the organization will train teams of Sampson County participants for a few days. Next, they will return to help get more parents involved by hosting workshops for eight weeks. Some of the topics involve motivation, communication and other conflicts at home.

“The parent trainings are teaching skills to the parents about how to work with the children and some of it is tied to the social, emotional learning and understanding how children think,” she said. “Some of it’s tied to how to help a child study and those kind of things.”

Carr believes it will help schools increase parental involvement and training in schools.

“We feel very good about their offering and their ability to train us to build capacity,” she said. “The teams at each school would be a mix between parents and a couple of staff members at each school.”

Training is also offered in a bilingual format to assist Spanish-speaking parents.

The district is required to spend a portion of its Title I funding on parental involvement. Title I funds are based on the amount of low-income children, generally those on free or reduced lunch programs. Carr added that the Parenting Partners program is highly recommended among Title I schools.

“I would invite anyone who would like to participate,” she said. “I think it’s going to be great. It’s something that some of our parents have been asking for. I think it will help our administrators too, not to have to prepare everything. They know we need to bring parents — but trying to prepare everything, it’s hard sometimes.”

The Parenting Partners is scheduled for approval during the next Board of Education meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. this Thursday, June 27, at 437 Rowan Road, Clinton.

New program, workshops being introduced

