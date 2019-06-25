Simple Gifts helps teachers study abroad

Three teachers from Sampson County Schools are continuing their education in Mexico.

Mary Malpass, an art teacher at Union Elementary School; Chelsea McGraw, an English teacher at Union High School; and Ashley Melendrez, a family and consumer sciences teacher at Midway High School; are the 2019 Simple Gifts Fund award recipients from Sampson County Schools.

The awards are dedicated to support the teachers’ participation in Go Global NC’s Global Teachers — Mexico 2019 program as part of a delegation of 41 educators from across North Carolina.

“Our annual Global Teachers program provides North Carolina’s teachers with professional development they can use to develop global-ready students,“ said Nicholas Rau, director of education and training – Go Global NC. “Educators are immersed in new cultures and have new global experiences they can immediately incorporate into their classrooms.”

“In 2019, we will study Mexico because the country is intrinsically linked to North Carolina,” said Rau. “In addition to learning about the history, culture and environment of Mexico, the delegation will learn about the education system through school visits, lectures and discussions with Mexican educators. Our teachers will also build their capacity to recognize the benefits and positively meet the challenges of the changing demographics in North Carolina’s school districts.”

According to the 2016 Census, more than half of Latinos living in North Carolina cite Mexico as their country of origin. Mexico is North Carolina’s second largest trading partner (NC’s Global Engagement Snapshot); and Spanish is the most commonly taught second language by far in N.C. public schools, according to the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.

Go Global NC’s Global Teachers professional development program focuses on a different country each year. Countries selected have a significant impact in North Carolina and the world or can provide North Carolina teachers with new ideas or solutions that will be useful in their own classrooms, schools or districts.

Delegates participate in comprehensive domestic workshops, an immersion experience and a follow-up workshop. Go Global NC is part of the University of North Carolina system.

According to organizers, Go Global NC’s Global Teachers – Mexico 2019 program will allow participants to: gain insight into the country’s history, culture and physical environment; identify the impact of cultural factors on student learning and achievement; learn about water conservation efforts to protect Mexico’s drinking water supply; build capacity to respond positively to the changing demographics in North Carolina’s school districts and identify the benefits of change for all students; and collaborate with each other to implement global perspectives into the classroom.

Global Teachers delegates are prepared to share this unique experience when they return to North Carolina with new knowledge and skills that will benefit the students in their classrooms.

“I am so thankful, on behalf of myself, my school, and my students, to the Simple Gifts Fund for providing me with this amazing opportunity. I am looking forward to the adventures and new ideas I will find in Mexico and bring back to share with my schools,” said Malpass. “I will share the images, stories, and culture that I experience to enrich my classroom and my own teaching. Art is such a wonderful way for my students to learn about acceptance, diversity, and innovation.”

Focusing on the art of Mexico will not only reinforce that, Malpass said, “but also emphasize a sense of pride and identity in my Hispanic and Mexican-American students, who I am so thankful for every day in my classroom.” Her non-Hispanic students will also benefit from learning about environmental conservation, animals, culture and art from Mexico.

“I am grateful to the Simple Gifts Fund for this opportunity to develop myself and understand the cultural and socioeconomic background of my students as a means to connect more deeply with them in the classroom.” said McGraw. “I hope to motivate students to reflect on their own worldviews, branch out to understand others’ point of views, and develop into more understanding, responsible individuals in society.”

“I know this experience will be transformational and I look forward to serving as a vessel of knowledge, understanding and acceptance of the Mexican culture in my school and community,” Melendrez added. “I am extremely thankful to Simple Gifts for granting me this opportunity.”

Education leaders and generous donors from across North Carolina have recognized the value of the Global Teachers program since it began in 1991, and their support of teachers continues this year. That has been seen locally, with administrators expressing how excited they were their teachers would be receiving an enriching experience.

“Any time that a teacher has an opportunity to gain a deeper understanding into the cultures that shape their diverse classrooms, it’s a wonderful thing,” said Amanda Horne, assistant principal of Midway High School. She applauded Melendrez and the Go Global NC program.

“By visiting the villages and communities where many of our student have cultural roots, teachers can really understand the benefits and challenges that cultural diversity in the classroom can bring and thus make them a better teacher. Immersion into a culture, even short term, can teach you things that no book or video can disseminate.”

“What an awesome opportunity Mrs. Melendrez has been afforded, representing Sampson County Schools and Career and Technical Education as she participates in the Go Global NC Program in Mexico,” said Ginger Stone, CTE director of Sampson County Schools, who noted Melendrez’s “love for learning and an even greater love for her students and helping them be successful at life.”

She said the school system was fortunate to have teachers learn new things, bring that knowledge back with them and pass on the value of lifelong learning and making global connections.

Dondi Hobbs, principal of Union Elementary, agreed.

“I’m excited for Mrs. Malpass to be awarded this opportunity,” said Hobbs. “I look forward to her sharing her experiences with our school staff when she returns.”

