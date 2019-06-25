NAACP awards scholarships

Local students earn scholarships from the NAACP. The recipients pictured are Christopher Oates, Bethany Lamb, Terri Boone, Irma Bannerman and Brenda Rios. -

The Sampson County Branch of the NAACP recently honored 10 youths with scholarships for their achievements.

A celebration for the recipients and their parents was held at the headquarters in downtown Clinton. With the assistance of supporters and donors, the organization awarded $500 apiece to students headed to college. The effort was started several years and for the 2019-2019 period, $5,000 was distributed to 10 students.

To receive the scholarship, recipients were required to go through an interview process and submit essays. The recipients are Irma Bannerman, Terri Boone, Michael Gautier, Mayko Gomez, Cristian Gonzalez, Bethany Lamb, Christopher Oates, Chris Owens, Brenda Rios and Maxwell Virgil.

Leaders of Sampson County NAACP said they are proud of the recipients and the growth of the scholarship program. Each year, the number of recipients continues to grow, thanks to membership and the annual Freedom Fund Banquet, held each fall.

