Trucking grads hit the road

Sampson Community College’s top-ranked Truck Driver Training class has produced its latest graduating class. Pictured, top row, left to right, are William Hall, Luis Gonzales-Vazques, Dawan McKenzie and Jose Vazquez. Bottom row, left to right, are Yonics Vasquez-Bonilla, Adam Reyes, Olvin Acosta-Lopez, Seon Jack and Orlin Ramirez. Top graduate in the class is Luis Gonzales-Vazques, inset. SCC’s program was ranked first this year by the North Carolina Community College System.