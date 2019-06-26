The staff at Sampson Community College is preparing for the many students who will converge on the campus for the fall semester by holding registration later this week.

Fall semester officially begins Aug. 19, and registration for courses will be held Thursday, June 27, from 9 a.m. 1 p.m. Additionally, due to a high demand for “Be A Viking” enrollment, extra sessions have been scheduled, beginning with the next session July 19.

While enrollment numbers were slightly down during the summer session, officials with the college are looking forward to an increase in enrollment during the fall with the addition of new programs and courses, and variety of methods for students to take courses including in person and online.

“The mission of Sampson Community College is to provide accessible and affordable education, workforce training, and lifelong enrichment,” Blair Hairr, dean of student services, said. “This mission is accomplished through effective teaching, student support, public outreach, and partnering with others to improve the quality of life for the people of Sampson County.”

New for this year is the Viking Express program that allows students to earn an associates degree in arts in one year, and a bachelor’s degree in three years. This can be accomplished while saving money in tuition, books and fees.

“Sampson Community College provides an array of programs and opportunities for any individual that steps through our doors,” Hairr shared. “With personal staff and faculty that are invested in the students, SCC truly allows students to begin here, yet go anywhere as they reach their educational, career and personal goals.”

Financial aid

Federal Pell Grant Funds may be available for students during the fall semester. If a student has not previously applied for financial aid for the 2018-2019 academic year, they will need to apply online at www.fafsa.ed.gov and complete the 2019-2020 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

Before students can be awarded Federal Pell Grant funds, they need to make sure that they have successfully completed all admission requirements.

Students who are planning to begin attending SCC in the fall will need to complete a 2019-2020 FAFSA.

Prospective students are encouraged to stop by Sampson Community College, meet staff and faculty and begin the admissions process to be ready for fall classes.

“Though Sampson Community College subscribes to an open door admission policy, completing admissions and financial aid is a process,” Holly Brewington, financial aid specialist at the college, explained. “For new students, completing the admissions process means completing an online admission application, applying of financial aid, submitting official high school transcript, complete a placement test, if needed, and attend a new student orientation.”

For more information about classes and enrollment at Sampson, call 910-592-8081.

Holly Brewington and Perry Gillespie talk with students about the admissions process.

By Kristy D. Carter kcarter@www.clintonnc.com