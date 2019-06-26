Fashion show coming to Clinton library

Angela Freeman hosts a sewing class at the J.C. Holliday Library in Clinton. - Freeman -

Models of all ages are excited to show off fashion from DIY Sewing Inc as they prepare to walk the runway at J.C. Holliday Library.

The show is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, June 28, at the J.C. Holliday Library, 217 Graham St., Clinton, and will feature creations by Angela Freeman, owner of DIY Sewing Inc. It will include custom pieces made by members of a weeklong fashion and sewing camp hosted by Freeman. Sessions were held at the library with sewing machines, fabric and tools provided.

Teresa Bradshaw, adult service coordinator, is looking forward to visitors coming to the library. She was one of the participants who learned how to make clothing such as bow ties.

“She taught us all how to sew a straight stitch and how the piece it together and have a final result that looks completely professional,” Bradshaw said. “She’s just a phenomenal instructor.”

Pageant queens are also participating in the show along with participants from the sewing camp, which was filled immediately.

“We had a waiting list for it,” Bradshaw said. “People were excited to come in here and sew. We never done that before in here.”

Bradshaw added that downtown businesses have been supportive as well. Rebecca’s of Clinton is providing a runway platform and Royal Gifts & Fine China is setting up a cocktail table.

“That’s two big things from downtowners who want to see other people in business be successful,” she said. “That’s what we’re doing too — partnering with other businesses to promote much as possible.”

DIY Sewing Inc is located at 206 A East Main St., Clinton. For more information, contact the Clinton-Sampson Library at 910-592-4153 or DIY Sewing, Inc. at 919-438-0332.

Angela Freeman hosts a sewing class at the J.C. Holliday Library in Clinton. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Show_1.jpeg Angela Freeman hosts a sewing class at the J.C. Holliday Library in Clinton. Freeman https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Freeman.jpeg Freeman

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.

Reach Chase Jordan at 910-249-4617. Follow us on Twitter at @SampsonInd and like us on Facebook.