‘Milling’ garners state acclaim

Clinton’s colorful cornerstone in the downtown has received state recognition as a “great place” to visit.

“Milling Around” was honored in the Great Public Art category of the Great Places in North Carolina awards program, created in 2012 by the North Carolina chapter of the American Planning Association (APA-NC) to highlight the state’s great places and the people who created them.

This is the first year Clinton has been recognized.

Coincidentally, it was also back in 2012 that the millstone-inspired art piece designed by Heidi Lippman took its place in the heart of Sampson thanks to the efforts of the City of Clinton, Sampson Arts Council, NC Arts Council and private contributors.

As a member of APA-NC, the Clinton Planning Department submitted an award nomination earlier this year for the Great Public Art award. Last week, city officials were notified of their selection.

Great Places winners are recognized at the APA-NC annual conference in October.

“This is quite the honor for our community and we look forward to being recognized at the APA-NC Conference in Wilmington,” said Mary M. Rose, planning director for the City of Clinton. “Clinton continues to place significant importance upon public art as an economic development tool. We are striving to continue making our community more vibrant with the goal of drawing visitors and investors to Clinton and Sampson County.”

Rose pointed to the “Dash Way” project, which brought Sarah Rushing’s art to a revitalized alleyway off Lisbon Street, as just the most recent of artistic endeavors in and around downtown. That initiative for public art is also reflected along the Downtown Recycle Art Walk (DRAW) on Ferrell Street, full of murals made from recycled plastic caps.

Both Rose and Kara Donatelli, executive director for the Sampson Arts Council, said it was an honor to be recognized as part of the state program. Donatelli reflected on those who helped “Milling Around” come to fruition.

“What an honor for all of the individuals who came together to plan and implement Sampson County’s first public art project — the public art committee, artist Heidi Lippman, Mayer of Munich, the Sampson Arts Council, the City of Clinton and many more,” said Donatelli.

A decade ago, back in 2009, the community sought to integrate a public art piece in its ongoing downtown revitalization, a move local leaders hoped would generate interest and bring people to the focal point of Sampson’s seat. A grassroots public art committee was formed, through which Maryland-based artist Lippman was selected to design, fabricate and oversee the installation of the art.

In 2010, a team consisting of Lippman and landscape architect Kofi Boone was chosen to analyze the community, its history and its ongoing downtown revitalization. They presented a project they believed would exemplify the community and its heritage — that was “Milling Around.”

Prior to 1900, it is estimated that there were at least 200 water-powered mills in Sampson County, who namesake John Sampson had his own gristmill along the Beaver Dam Branch. That mill served as a focal point of a community that would become Clinton.

Lippman’s original artwork images were provided to Mayer of Munich, a stained glass and mosaic art glass fabricator, and one of its noted artists Reiner John.

Through the process, a silk screen template was created that provided a skeletal structure for the intricate hand painting on glass, which was fired to 1,100 degrees to produce a vibrant, durable finish. A combination of transparent and opaque colors were applied to the interior glass surface of the laminated panes, bringing the millstone-themed work into focus.

Along the way, funds for the $130,000 project were obtained from grants by the North Carolina Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as private donations.

In 2012, the freestanding, curved glasswork rose from the revamped greenspace at the top of College Street as the first project of its kind locally.

“I think it blends well with the town,” Lippman said back in 2012, noting some of the deep reds in the art that appear to meld into the bricks of the buildings, as well as the circular millstones that go with the “wheels upon wheels” that will pass the art on a daily basis. “I don’t see it solely as a millstone,” she said. “I see it as the wheels of life.”

Judges for the Great Places program attested that story-telling plays an important role in a community art installation. “Milling Around” tells the story of Sampson’s diverse agricultural history and Clinton as the center of commerce. It offers a nod to agriculture as the backbone of this community.

“’Milling Around’ represents a delightful intersection of community, industry and heritage,” said Jason Burdette, planning director for the Town of Davidson, who serves as one of three judges.

Said Donatelli, “The millstone represents innovation, hard work, community and cooperation — all qualities exemplified by the people of Clinton and Sampson County.”

Other Great Places recognized this year are:

• Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park in Wilson, “Across the Grain” in Lenoir and the Hillside Basketball Courts in Durham were also recognized as “Great Public Art.”

• Rail Trail in Charlotte as a “Great Street”

• Queen Street in Kinston as a “Great Street in the Making”

• Union Station in Raleigh and Alpine Mill in Morganton as “Great Transformations”

• The Reeves Theater in Elkin and The Norris House in Raleigh as “Great Historic Rehabilitations”

By Chris Berendt

