Bell joins Ag Hall of Fame Board

After taking an oath, Larry M. Bell is now ready to help honor North Carolina farmers and supporters of agriculture.

During a Monday ceremony at Sampson Community College, Bell officially became a member of the North Carolina Agricultural Hall of Fame Board of Directors. It was created in 1953 by the General Assembly to recognize North Carolinians who have rendered distinguished service in the science and art of agriculture.

As a member, Bell will help select nominees and set policy.

“I’m glad that (Governor Roy Cooper) and (N.C. Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler) saw fit to put me on this committee,” Bell said.

Bell was selected by the leaders with an appointment effective immediately. The term will expire Jan. 31, 2025.

“I am grateful for your willingness to serve the people of North Carolina,” Cooper wrote in a letter to Bell. “Your leadership and commitment to this Commission are key to our efforts to strengthen our communities and improve the quality of life for our people.”

The former representative for District 21 served as the vice chairman for the state’s agriculture committee during his 18 years as a member of the North Carolina House of Representatives, which allowed him to work with individuals such as Sen. Brent Jackson and Troxler.

“I look at agriculture and most committees as a nonpartisan type of thing when it comes to dealing with agriculture in this area,” Bell said. “You don’t need to be tied up with partisan politics with that because we all know that swings North Carolina.”

Bell’s successor, N.C. House Rep. Raymond E. Smith Jr. for District 21 administered the oath, with the Bible being held by Willie Moore, chairman of Sampson County Democratic Party. Before the oath, Smith said he’s a proponent of agriculture, who worked across the aisle with people when it comes to issues.

“These are issues that are non-negotiable,” Smith said. “Our farmers are the lifeblood of the state of North Carolina. It’s the foundation of everything that we do and it is the largest economic indicator for the State of North Carolina.”

During his freshman year as a legislator, Smith said he found himself on the forefront of many farming-related issues. His work in such matters will continue.

“We got some really good things coming forward for agriculture in the state of North Carolina,” Smith said. “I’m proud to continue your legacy Dr. Bell and I will be picking up the phone and calling you for advice.”

Former educator, lawmaker to honor farmers

By Chase Jordan [email protected]

