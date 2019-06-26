Clinton native selected to ECU internship program

Whaley -

East Carolina University student and Clinton, N.C., resident Emily Whaley will spend her summer as an intern as part of the university’s State Employees Credit Union Public Fellows Internship program.

The program places undergraduate students throughout eastern North Carolina as part of internship projects that address community-identified priorities. The program provides opportunities for students to develop leadership, analytical, problem solving, communication, and project management skills, as well as allowing them to network in professional settings.

Whaley, an elementary education major with a science concentration, will spend the summer interning with N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher. As a marine education intern, Whaley will be trained as an environmental educator. She will complete an online educational courses and will attend trainings on animal handling, customer service, and climate change communication alongside full-time aquarium educators.

The N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher, located in Kure Beach, N.C., aims to inspire appreciation and conservation of the state’s aquatic environments. The aquarium is open year-round and cares for 2,573 individual animals. The long-term health and sustainability of animals in the wild and in their care is a top priority for the aquarium.

“I grew up going to the Fort Fisher aquarium and it holds a special place in my heart,” Whaley said. “Being from the coastal area of North Carolina, I understand the importance of taking care of our wildlife and also educating others on how to do the same. I would like to know more about marine life in North Carolina so I can better help the students that will come to me with questions about North Carolina aquatic life.”

The SECU Public Fellows Internship program has provided more than 80 internships to 53 eastern North Carolina organizations. This year, 21 ECU undergraduates were selected to the program for 20 sites across 10 counties. Students will complete 330 internship hours as part of the program and receive a $4,500 stipend.

The program is available to ECU undergraduates who are North Carolina residents, maintain a 3.0 grade point average or higher in their major field of study, and have completed at least 60 semester credit hours.

“We have interns leading educational seminars at aquariums to mapping and navigating the state’s waterways to help fight soil erosion,” said program manager Cassie Keel. “Creating mutually beneficial relationships with community partners across the region is an important mission for ECU. The SECU Public Fellows Internship program allows us to work together to provide services to the region, while also preparing our students for their future.”