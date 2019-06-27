The creativity of youth

Students enjoy making art creations together. - Artist Robert Hall instructs students on a project during the 2019 Sampson Arts Camp, hosted by the Sampson County Schools Arts Advisory Council, in partnership with the Sampson Arts Council, which facilitated a grant for Hall’s visit through the N.C. Arts Council. The camp was held at Sampson Community College. - Students’ art work is displayed during a weeklong camp. -

Using her imagination, Oleksandra Bazaluk had fun making a three-dimensional pop-up cat with a creative twist — the feline came from outer space.

The Union Middle School student was one of many enjoying the 2019 Sampson Arts Camp for students in kindergarten through eighth grade. Activities included visual arts, music, dancing and theater arts.

“It’s fun and entertaining,” Bazaluk said after talking about her alien creation.”We’re making new things that I never tried before.”

More than 70 students from schools throughout the county participated in the arts camp, held at Sampson Community College. Robert Hall was a guest artist for the 2019 camp. He’s completed several murals for towns throughout Sampson County, also specializing in paintings, woodcarving, sculptures and children’s books. His work was a part of the film “The Color Purple,” which featured his silhouette designs for promotional purposes.

During the camp, Hall enjoyed watching students create work such as pop-up frogs and baskets.

“Even though I’m working with them, they add to their own designs,” he said. “Each one comes up with their own original. It has their creative juices going. Everyone has creativity. You just have to bring it out of them.”

The week-long program was hosted by the Sampson County Schools Arts Advisory Council, in partnership with the Sampson Arts Council, which facilitated a grant for Hall’s visit through the North Carolina Arts Council.

“We’re excited about having a local artist who shared his skills with the kids here in Sampson County,” said Kara Donatelli, executive director for the Sampson Arts Council.

Donatelli added that the program gives them a creative outlet for the summer.

“One thing I like about the arts camp here is that they combine music, visual arts, theater and dance,” she said. “All of the arts are included in this arts camp and it’s a fabulous opportunity for the students here in Sampson County.”

Along with the N.C. and Sampson County arts organizations, sponsorship was also provided by Staples of Goldsboro, Mary Mack’s, Inc., Ezzell Trucking, Eugene’s Trucking and Southern Chic Boutique. High school students from Sampson Early College High School and other local schools volunteered to assist instructors.

The camp began Monday and will conclude with a showcase for parents. Dr. Rue Lee-Holmes, arts education coordinator for Sampson County Schools, said it’s always an exciting time when a large group of people enjoy the experience. She also appreciated the volunteers and supporters.

“We feel that arts camp is very important,” Lee-Holmes said. “It’s somewhat of an extension of their arts education from their regular school. It also helps them be expressive and creative in a positive environment. The kids seem to enjoy themselves.”

Annual arts camp continues in Sampson

