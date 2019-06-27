Garland officially scraps PD

Town Attorney Alan Maynard and Commissioner Eddie Bronson Jr. review budget documents. -

GARLAND — After months of planning, town commissioners met Tuesday and officially approved a $917,000 budget that does not include spending plans for law enforcement.

In May, the board voted to suspend operations for a year because of budget concerns. Before the special meeting for the adoption of the budget ordinance, it included a police department request for more than $89,000. The majority of board members felt that the majority of funds could be used for infrastructure needs or recreational services.

During the meeting, commissioners voted for Chief Ron Matthews to transfer files and evidence to proper authorities such as the district attorney and the sheriff’s office. An inventory procedure of equipment for the department, along with returning keys for buildings and cars, was also approved.

Before the department was re-established in 2017, the town received coverage from Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, but the contract was cut in 2016 after the Sheriff’s Office requested more money. Matthews was later hired with the help of a consultant.

Commissioners began working on the budget several months ago. After Finance Officer Pam Cashwell presented the budget in detail, commissioners made no comments regarding the police matter, but Mayor Winifred Murphy stated that Sheriff Jimmy Thornton assured the town that deputies will continue to respond when needed. It was also stressed that increased patrols will be scheduled as well.

Murphy said in May that continuing to operate the department “would be a display of fiscal irresponsibility” and “grave mismanagement of taxpayer dollars.” She said the board would continue to analyze and research how to make the police department cost-effective prior to reactivation.

“At this time, it is the board’s vision to make sure our citizens’ dollars are appropriately allocated to provide increased citizen services and to make Garland a much more vibrant and engaging place that residents, visitors and businesses will want to stay, play and shop,” Murphy said last month. “All police equipment and inventory will remain intact at this time.”

She said then that safety of citizens remained “paramount.”

“Deputies will respond to all 911 calls and will randomly patrol Garland to include days, nights and weekends,” the mayor noted. “Without the Garland Police Department’s protection, the citizens of Garland will stop paying for a duplication of services.”

Along with the department, another change was the addition of $20,000 to the fund balance for building repairs, with insurance payments.

Spending for the 2019-2010 fiscal year will begin July 1 and will continue through June 30, 2020. For Garland it includes $578,000 in the General Fund. Some of the expenses include $109,300 for public buildings, $141,315 for streets and highways; $106,000 for sanitation; and more than $118,000 for administration.

Other sections of the budget includes $292,000 for water and sewer fund revenues; and $47,000 in Powell Bill funding, which comes from the North Carolina Department of Transportation for road repairs.

Garland’s tax rate for residents will remain the same at 72 cents per $100 for assessed valuation of property. This will provide $190,763 in revenue based on a expected collection rate of 94 percent. The ad valorem tax base is $28.15 million.

Although commissioners made a decision to not increase taxes, the neutral tax rate for Garland should be set at 74 cents per $100. Cashwell added that numbers from Sampson County were almost identical. It’s required for the board to review and to be listed on the proposed budget ordinance.

A fee schedule with no increases for services such as water/sewer rates was also improved in the budget ordinance. The detailed budget and fee list is available online at www.townofgarlandnc.com

