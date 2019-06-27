Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• June 25 — Maria Darden Hicks, 36, of 12382 Boykin Bridge Road, Roseboro, was charged with child support and misdemeanor larceny. Bond set at $2,200; court date is July 9.

• June 25 — Derek Devon Goodwin, 38, of 48 Loop Road, Clinton, was charged with simple assault, assault with a deadly weapon and assault on a female. No bond listed; court date is July 12.

• June 26 — Phillip Ryan Williams, 22, of 1832 Prong Road, Dunn, was charged with attempted larceny and breaking and entering. Bond set at $15,000; court date is Aug. 12.

• June 26 — Justin Kyle Sutton, 34, of 1320 Basstown Road, Clinton, was charged with felony probation violation. Bond set at $10,000; court date is Aug. 14.

• June 26 — James Clifton Owens, 51, of Butler Court Apartments, Clinton, was charged with larceny and breaking and entering into a motor vehicle. Bond set at $2,000; court date is July 12.

• June 27 — Malachi Michael Pallatto, 25, of 4848 William R. King Road, Newton Grove, was charged with breaking and entering. Bond set at $2,500; court date is Aug. 27.

Incidents/investigations

• June 25 — Curtis Godwin of Dunn reported a break-in and theft of several items, including a riding lawnmower, chainsaw and brush hog. Total value of items was $1,150.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.