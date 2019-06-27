The freedoms of living as a Christian

My heart stirred to write the following story in June of 2010.

Recently, I ran across it while packing and felt led to share it again as we celebrate another year of living free in America! Many things have changed across our nation since writing this story ten years ago; however, much has stayed the same. Satan still seeks to devour and destroy; God still reigns with signs fulfilled and His Son’s coming soon – morning, night, or noon!

People unprepared without Jesus in their hearts will meet their doom, while those who know and love Him as Lord and Savior will head for heaven soon! As you read this old story, ponder on where you and your loved ones are in your relationships with the Lord and those He gave you to love and cherish until death parts or He returns! Are you sowing seeds of faith, love, joy, kindness, peace, even gentleness in a world where violence and vehemence are rampant? Do you scatter seeds of hatred, drama, gossip, unbelief, and untruths that enhance Satan’s ploy to destroy God’s people? Do you show honor and loving respect for God, Country, and His children – red and yellow, black and white? Are you thankful to live in America and enjoy His bountiful blessings ‘for such a time as this’? Read this old story with renewed faith and passion to Rise Up and Refuel your tanks – for now is the time for all good Christians to come to the aid of our country!

“Wonder how many people thanked God for freedoms we enjoy in America while celebrating Independence Day? Recently, I pictured a huge snake burrowing down in the ground around the back of my house. The creature slowly sank into the ground leaving no sign where he had been. Being completely submerged, the image of the snake was out of sight but not out of mind. Pondering what the snake symbolized was troubling.

Sensing Satan was the culprit, the image carried a message of freedom for Christians to behold. Weeks before Independence Day, a car with darkened windows pursued me while driving home on I-40. That car symbolized Satan staying on people’s bumpers and begging us to fall for his fast-paced race to destruction. The snake was Satan, a monstrous, massive creature on a mission to destroy homes and families. Why would a snake surrounding houses surface for an Independence Day story? Is the enemy trying to win our freedom? Have deceptive political ploys captured limelight and calloused hearts? Is the enemy gaining entrance to hearts and homes where Christ once reigned? Are freedoms and Christian principles endangered within the land of the brave and the free by wiles of Satan and rampant wickedness?

Galatians 6:7 proclaims people reap what they sow. Planting Godly seeds in the minds of people produces fruit of the spirit. Are we honoring God’s growth process or compromising for worldly principles while planting bad seeds sprouting evil that spreads like wildfire?

Americans enjoy the fruit of freedom because of seeds our forefathers sowed. Patriots and people in leadership stood proudly to proclaim freedom and knelt humbly seeking guidance from God. Has the snake of deception and corruption slowly surrounded our houses of government? Like a boa constrictor that sucks the life from its prey, Satan’s plan to persuade political leaders and poison “we the people’ is toppling our nation like terrorists did the Twin Towers. Remembering that fearful day, Americans were stunned and sought safety in homes. Satan realizes a man’s home is his castle, for there’s no place like home sweet home. His futile attempts to claim victory in the final battle cause the accuser to fight harder than ever to steal, kill, and destroy dreams, homes, and happiness in all the lives of God’s children. Satan craves control and knows it comes easier when people are divided.

Abe Lincoln understood the importance of Christian unity and taught our nation to stick together. His words of a house being divided against not being able to stand are still true today. President Abe Lincoln kneeling to pray and his public proclamation to seek God and preserve our freedoms still bless people living in America today. He planted seeds that continue to bring forth good fruit for the nation he unified in a season when Satan sought to segregate and separate. What seeds are present leaders – ‘we the people’ listened to throughout mudslinging, backstabbing campaigns of many candidates, watched with wonder as opened closets revealed deception beyond belief, witnessed hatred and horrific schemes that dominated news feeds, prayed and voted for – sowing during their years of service in local, state, and national government? “

Next week, I will share the rest of the old story about showing allegiance to God.

P.S. How blessed we are to live in Clinton (Sampson County), North Carolina where blessings flow and good deeds are done for people from one end of the biggest county in North Carolina to the other. Churches dot the countryside and city blocks where people gather to praise and worship God. Good Samaritans Rise Up in communities across our city/county doing good deeds and helping others as Jesus did. Strong, Christian leaders have been elected to office, serve with honor, dignity, and Christian leadership that is pleasing to our heavenly Father. Clinton’s mayor (Honorable Lew Starling) leads and governs by honoring God in all things, ‘doing unto others as you would have them do unto you’, and being an example of Christian leadership for those who serve with him and those whom he serves. May each of us be committed to serving Christ and sowing seeds that make Clinton – Sampson County a place ‘we love to live’ and call home sweet home!

Becky Spell Vann is the owner/operator of Tim’s Gift Love Ministry.

