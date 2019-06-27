The prophet Jeremiah was told by God, “For my people have committed two evils; they have forsaken me the fountain of living waters, and hewed them out cisterns, broken cisterns, that can hold no water” (Jeremiah 2:13). Jeremiah was a prophet of God, sent to the nation of Judah with a message of repentance or suffer captivity by Babylon. He prophesied right up to that captivity which took place in 586 BC. Even after the fall of Jerusalem Jeremiah penned words concerning the awful state of Judah. His book of Lamentations has earned him the nickname, “the weeping prophet”. The verse we have cited pretty much sums up the whole of the evilness of Judah. They were guilty of two major sins, they forsook God and they substituted something other than the word of God as their source of guidance. In their case, they had turned away from following the law of Moses and the prophets and turned to various gods of the peoples around them. Those two grand sins also serve to illustrate the two major categories of sins, often called sins of omission and sins of commission.

Sins of omission are sins wherein one omits or leaves out the doing of something that God commanded. Paul told the Thessalonians that when “…the Lord Jesus shall be revealed from heaven with his mighty angels, In flaming fire”…He will come, “…taking vengeance on them that know not God, and that obey not the gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ” (II Thess. 1:7-8). Notice one of the major shortcomings was that they did not obey the gospel of Christ. They had omitted that. From the beginning, Israel had been commanded to obey the word of God given to them. God said through Moses, “Ye shall not add unto the word which I command you, neither shall ye diminish aught from it, that ye may keep the commandments of the Lord your God which I command you” (Deut. 4:2). Judah had forsaken the fountain of living waters. They had omitted obedience to the word of God, thus becoming guilty of the first of our major categories of sin.

Sins of commission are sins wherein one disobeys God by doing that which God has commanded that they not do. The very first sin committed by both man and woman was a sin of commission. “And the Lord God commanded the man, saying, Of every tree of the garden thou mayest freely eat: But of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil, thou shalt not eat of it: for in the day that thou eatest thereof thou shalt surely die” (Gen. 2:16-17). When Adam and Eve ate of that very fruit, they were guilty of the sin of commission. They had done that which God had forbidden. Judah was guilty of such when they “…hewed them out cisterns, broken cisterns that can hold no water” (Jer. 2:13). Cisterns were of course pools or containers of some kind for the purpose of holding water. Here they are figuratively used in reference to the false gods and their doctrines and practices of which Judah had become partaker and promoter. They were therefore guilty of the second major category of sin, the sin of commission. They did what God had forbidden.

The end result of sin, no matter if sins of omission or sins of commission, is separation from God (Isaiah 59:1-2). With this particular sin of which Judah was guilty, they had turned away from that which was extremely profitable, “a fountain of living waters” and to a cistern, which at best would have water that was still, not moving, and in this case was broken or in other words, it would not hold water. Their broken cisterns were absolutely worthless when it came to the blessings of God.

Is there not a great lesson for us for today found in these words? God has given us instructions concerning how to serve Him under this Christian dispensation. It is called the gospel of Christ and reveals to us the righteousness of God from faith to faith (Rom. 1:16-17). We have already noted the end result of a failure to obey the gospel of Christ (II Thess. 1:7-9). The apostle Paul warned, “But though we, or an angel from heaven, preach any other gospel unto you than that which we have preached unto you, let him be accursed” (Gal. 1:8). Multitudes have turned away from the teachings of the gospel concerning the one church found in the pages of the New Testament and hewed out for themselves man-made institutions with their varying doctrines and practices. They have in effect “forsaken the fountain of living waters, and hewed them out cisterns, broken cisterns, that can hold no water”, just as Judah did. Jesus once stated, “Every plant, which my heavenly Father hath not planted, shall be rooted up. Let them alone; they be blind leaders of the blind. And if the blind lead the blind, both shall fall into the ditch” (Matt. 15:13-14). Paul said of his fellow Jews, “…they have a zeal of God, but not according to knowledge. For they, being ignorant of God’s righteousness, and going about to establish their own righteousness, have not submitted themselves unto the righteousness of God” (Rom. 10:2-3). Such is a description of those today who set aside the blood bought church of the Lord for one of their own choosing.

By Robert Oliver Contributing columnist