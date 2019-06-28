ROSEBORO — With no comments made for or against the proposed budget, commissioners have approved the 2019-20 budget that includes no property tax hike, but another increase in the water and sewer rates.

Commissioners also approved a slight increase in the garbage fees.

The Roseboro Board of Commissioners held a public hearing Tuesday night and voted to adopt the upcoming year’s budget of more than $1.9 million for all five of the town’s operating funds.

In the past few years, the town has struggled to build the water and sewer fund and an increase in the sewer base rate last year still hasn’t generated enough money to fully sustain the escalating costs of maintenance within the department.

“The water and sewer enterprise fund is supposed to be totally self-sufficient,” Roseboro mayor Alice Butler noted in the past about the water and sewer fund. “It should operate like a business.”

According to Butler, the water and sewer rates, as approved, will increase two percent for both water and sewer customers.

Roseboro’s water and sewer customers can expect to see the increase beginning with their July bills.

In-town customers can expect their basic water and sewer bill to increase to $41 per month ($19 for water and $22 for sewer) for the base 3,000 gallons and an additional 10 cent increase per thousand above the 3,000 gallons to $5.35.

The current rate for in-town customers is $40.17 for up to 3,000 gallons of water and sewer ($18.64 for water and $21.53 for sewer). Anything above the 3,000 gallons is a per thousand rate of $5.25 for water and $5.25 for sewer.

The increase for out-of-town customers will cost $68.50 per month ($33.50 for water and $35 for sewer) for up to 3,000 gallons and an additional 10 cents per thousand for anything above the base amount.

The current rate for out-of-town customers is $66.66 for up to 3,000 gallons of water and sewer ($32.58 for water and $34.08 for sewer). Anything above the 3,000 gallons is a per thousand rate of $8.40 for water and $8.40 for sewer.

Additionally, a slight increase in the garbage fees was approved. Currently for in-town residents, one cart per household costs $11. That rate will remain the same. For households with two carts, the rate will be an additional $1.50, rising from $18.50 to $20. Three carts per household will cost $30, up from $26.

Out-of town residents will be charged $22 per cart, which is an increase from the current $20 per cart.

The town has appropriated a total of $611,505 for the water and sewer fund. Budgeted for the administration portion of the fund is $335,688; for finance is $55,867; for debt service is $99,950; and $120,000 for capital outlay.

The town made an investment in the depot building in downtown. New flooring, roof and windows were installed at the town’ expense two years ago, as these items were all necessary for safety and damage prevention. The current yearly rent of $7,800 covers these and normal operating costs, therefore, no change is being requested in this fund.

According to the approved budget, revenues from previous loan recipients are estimated at $5,649.

The increased water and sewer rates comes on the heels of commissioners approving an increase in water and sewer rates last year, and just two years ago, a 3 cent tax decrease, dropping the tax rate to 66 cents per $100 assessed valuation. It remains there for 2019-20.

Water, sewer fees see nominal rise

By Kristy D. Carter kcarter@www.clintonnc.com