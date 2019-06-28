Pancake fundraiser set for Saturday

Local members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and volunteers make improvements to James L. Newkirk Memorial Park. -

Members of the Rho Omega Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. are inviting community members to enjoy delicious pancakes to help raise money for scholarships.

The fundraiser is scheduled for 7 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries in Clinton. The cost is $7 and the meal comes with pancakes, sausage, and bacon. Drinks are available dine-in supporters.Andrea Rayner, a member of the organization, is looking forward to Saturday.

“The Rho Omega Omega Chapter is very thankful for the continuous support that we receive from the community,” Rayner said. “From their support, the chapter is able to support local projects that will benefit the community. In addition, we provide scholarships to students heading off to college.”

In the fall, the chapter will host a college fair. To support a worldwide initiative, the organization is currently making pillowcases, dresses, and shorts. Members are also collecting shoes for the Soles 4 Souls mission and eyeglasses to assist Lions Club International. The global initiative, which is one of five targets for the sorority. Others include support for Historically Black Colleges and Universities; healthcare and wellness for women; economics; and the arts.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, is the oldest Greek-lettered organization founded by African-American women. It was founded on the campus of Howard University in 1908 and membership consist of nearly 300,000 college-trained women, bound by the bonds of sisterhood and empowered by a commitment to servant-leadership that is both domestic and international in its scope.

Clinton’s Rho Omega Omega Chapter, under the leadership of Paulette M. Hall, is one of 130 chapters in the Mid-Atlantic Region.

AKA Sorority raising money for community projects

By Chase Jordan

