Garland seeks input on fair housing, sets 2nd ‘Music in the Park’

GARLAND — Town leaders are finding ways to receive more input from community members on fair housing.

The matter was discussed during a recent special meeting. It’s a requirement attached to the Community Development Block Grant for Infrastructure (CDBG-I) to replace sewer lines. It’s purpose is to improve the quality of life for residents with low to moderate income.

The cost of the sewer project is more than $1 million and Garland was notified about the funding by the North Carolina Division of Water Infrastructure. CDBG is administered by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

“We’re required to submit documentation on the town efforts to submit documentation on the efforts and what we’ll do to ensure fair housing.”

Mike Barnette, a grant program manager from McDavid Associates, Inc. presented the Assessment of Fair Housing need during an April meeting. It sets up a process to make sure certain recipients of Housing and Urban Development funding are being used to meet long-standing obligations for fair practices. It involves individuals and families having information, opportunities and options to live somewhere without unlawful discrimination.

Officials also pointed out that fair housing choice also includes actual choice: the existence of realistic housing options; protected choice: housing that can be accessed without discrimination; and enabled choice: realistic access to sufficient information about options. According to certain sections of the report with state and local data, one of the impediments mentioned was lack of standard and affordable housing.

To spread awareness and receive more surveys, Murphy reported that it was passed out during events such as the annual Easter Egg Hunt and surveys were also mailed to residents who receive services from the town. Another idea was to make presentations to churches and other places such as the Garland Senior Center.

Surveys are also available at Town Hall, 190 S. Church Ave., Garland.

Music event continuing

Following the success of the first-ever “Music In The Park,” at Curtis D. Cain Memorial Park, town leaders are ready to keep the momentum going with a monthly series for the summer.

“It was under a beautiful full moon, citizens brought lawn chairs, there was food vendors, music and dancing, and information booths,” Murphy said. “There was absolutely no problems. Everyone had fun.”

Julian Carr of Bad Boyz Entertainment hosted the event for a few hours on the evening of Saturday, June 15, from 6 to 9 p.m. He came up the idea along with his wife Jeannie Carr.

“A lot of the folks who were showing up where coming in late, I’m assuming from work or eating supper,” Carr said about running the event a little past nine o’clock. “Everybody was out there dancing and having a good time and I hated to stop.”

After several discussions and approval from the board, the new hours are now 7 to 11 p.m. The next “Music In The Park” is scheduled for Saturday, July 6, to help accommodate visitors and vendors. During a board member Commissioner Mary Brown thanked Carr for his work of playing music of all genres. Murphy added that a lot of people sat in their cars and listened to music as well.

“I’m surprised by the number of people who showed up,” Carr said. “It was well over one hundred.”

Survey required for sewer project; music event continues

