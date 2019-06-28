An artsy Sampson summer

The Sampson Arts Council is hosting summer art camps for all ages. - The Sampson Arts Council is hosting summer art camps for all ages. -

The Sampson Arts Council thinks like Picasso — every child is an artist, and those artists will have an opportunity to enrich their talents through local art camps.

For the 12th consecutive year, the arts council will be hosting Summer Art Camp, which includes two weekly camps for students grades 1-6, and three art workshops for students in grades 7-12. New this summer, Pottery Camps for grades 1-6 and 7-12. All art camps and workshops will be held at the Victor R. Small House and the new Carriage House Pottery Studio behind the Small House, located at 709 College St. in downtown Clinton.

“At Summer Art Camp, we remain committed to carefully selecting a custom-crafted summer arts program filled with stimulating and enriching art lessons focusing on exploring a wide variety of techniques and media,” said Kara Donatelli, executive director for the Sampson Arts Council. “Our art camps and workshops are taught by talented local artists and experienced art teachers who will help open minds and change lives.”

The small class sizes provide students a one-on-one experience, giving teachers the opportunity to customize instruction and guidance where students receive their instructors’ undivided attention.

Weekly camp dates for grades 1-6 are July 15-19 and July 29-Aug. 2 from 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. Registration deadline is July 10. The July 15-19 weekly art camp theme is “Island Time” and the July 29-Aug. 2 camp theme is “Pet Portraits and Sculptures.”

During a typical day at art camp, students enjoy three one-hour classes with three art teachers. Students are grouped by ages and classes are limited to 12 students. Each week features a different theme that will focus on lessons in a variety of art mediums and techniques, as well as art history. Classes are Monday-Thursday, and an artist reception is held each Friday to give artists a chance to show off their work and parents and family to see the what their artist has been working throughout the week.

Donatelli said there will also be unique opportunities for middle and high school students this summer. Students in grades 7-12 will have the opportunity to take part in art workshops in a variety of media. Workshops for middle and high school students will be July 23-25, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., featuring “Photorealistic Oil Painting” with Krystin McPhail; July 23-25, 1-4 p.m., featuring “Printmaking” with Carla Taylor; and July 22-26 1-4 p.m., featuring “Pottery” with Beth Aspray.

Donatelli said there will be a Pottery Camp which will be held July 22-26, for grades 1-6, 9-11 a.m. and 7-12, 1-4 p.m. Instructed by Aspray, this five-day camp will focus on creativity and the endless possibilities of working with clay. Each day will feature a different project based on a pottery technique and students will create unique, functional and decorative pieces of pottery.

According to Donatelli, all funds raised through arts camp help support children’s art classes and quality arts programming for children in the community throughout the year. Funds raised through the Sampson Arts Council’s annual Golf Fore the Arts fundraiser allow 40 art camp scholarships to be awarded to select students. Students are nominated by their school’s art teacher.

“We look forward to having (children) join us for art camp this summer. We offer unique lesson plans, instruction from talented art teachers, small class sizes and a diverse daily curriculum tailored to children’s inherent curiosity and sense of discovery,” Donatelli shared. “These characteristics are what sets the Sampson Arts Council’s Summer Art Camp apart from any other and why it continues to attract a large, loyal following of happy campers.”

Anyone interested in registering their child or who needs additional information, please call the Sampson Arts Council at 910-596-2533. Information on all art camps and workshops can be found at www.sampsonart.net or stop by the Victor R. Small House in Clinton for registration forms and art camp brochures.

The Sampson Arts Council is hosting summer art camps for all ages. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_art-camp.jpg The Sampson Arts Council is hosting summer art camps for all ages. The Sampson Arts Council is hosting summer art camps for all ages. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_gia2.jpg The Sampson Arts Council is hosting summer art camps for all ages.

Council camps seek to enrich, stimulate pupils