House Majority Leader to visit local Rotary Club

Smith - Bell -

House Majority Leader Rep. John R. Bell IV will be visiting the local Rotary Club next month.

A native of Mount Olive, Bell is a graduate of North Duplin High School. During his high school years, he attained the rank of Eagle Scout. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington with a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice and Sociology. He is married to Kelli Gurley Bell and has a daughter, Averi.

A Republican, Bell was first elected in 2012 to the N.C. House of Representatives and is currently serving his fourth term representing District 10, which includes Greene, Johnston and Wayne counties. In 2015, he was elected by his colleagues to serve as the House Majority Whip. He was then elected the House Majority Leader in 2016 and re-elected for the 2017-2018 and 2019-2020 sessions.

Bell has been a voice for agriculture, military and rural communities. As the chairman of the House Select Committee on Disaster Relief, he has worked to help the victims of Hurricanes Matthew and Florence get the resources and help they need.

Bell continues to be active in the community by serving on the Tuscarora Council for the Boy Scouts of America, Advisory Board for the State Employees Credit Union, Wayne County Chamber of Commerce’s Military Affairs Committee and Rotary International.

He is also involved in a number of Legislative Committees and Commissions, including on Agriculture, Alcoholic Beverage Control, Energy and Public Utilities, Finance, House Select Committee on Disaster Relief, Joint Legislative Commission on Governmental Operations, Legislative Research Commission, North Carolina Military Affairs Commission and Joint Legislative Oversight Committee on the North Carolina State Lottery.

Later in the month, Rep. Raymond Smith Jr., who represents Sampson and Wayne counties as House District 21 representative, will visit the local Rotary Club on July 15.

Smith worked for the state Department of Transportation before becoming executive director of GATEWAY transportation services and later becoming director of the transportation department for Wayne County Schools. He was elected to the N.C. House in November 2018, succeeding longtime N.C. Rep. Larry Bell in the District 21 post.

For reservations, contact Ken Benton at [email protected]