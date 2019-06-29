School board OKs Pre-K program following concerns

Young elementary students participate in a fall parade in Salemburg. -

With approval from the Board of Education, Sampson County Schools is moving forward with a one-year plan to provide pre-kindergarten education in the wake of financial concerns.

The OK came following a presentation for a contract with Sampson County Partnership for Children, Inc. — an organization that provides programs and services for 0 to 5-year-olds and their families.

It is administered by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ Division of Child Development and Early Education. In 2018, members of the board were concerned about a $200,000 shortfall, which was due in part to salaries for experienced teachers. Several years ago, a move from private daycare systems to the school system was made to help with the transition to kindergarten.

“I would like to say that the board appreciates all of the efforts of (Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy) and his staff on working to try to reduce the cost of this program,” said Tim Register, chairman of the board, during a Thursday meeting. “It has been reduced substantially and we appreciate that.”

During a work session held Tuesday, June 18, Linda Jewell Carr, assistant superintendent of Instructional Services, said the district is continuing to find ways to save money, which includes the involvement of Victoria Byrd, Partnership executive director. Carr added that the district is expected to receive more opportunities during the summer, while principals continue to give feedback.

“We had conversations with principals and pre-K teachers and we feel good about several of the moves that we had that will save us more in local dollars,” Carr said.

For the 2019-2020 academic year, the goal is to provide services for more than 180 children in 11 classrooms, being taught by 22 employees.

The total cost of the contract is more than $1 million, which comes from N.C. Pre-K State Funds and $128,000 from Smart Start, a learning program created in 1993 to help children with a mission to provide a comprehensive, accountable system of care and education. With the contract, the district is expected to receive more funding per child. Right now, it’s set at $497 per child, with Smart Start adding another $128.

“In addition to moving the staff that we know will be of substantial savings, we do anticipate additional money being provided by the state. If necessary it could be written into the Title I plan,” Carr said about the program, which assists districts with children who come from low-income families.

By Chase Jordan

