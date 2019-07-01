Roseboro FD brings home awards

The Roseboro Fire Department recently competed in the annual 4th of July Firefighters Competition in Southport. There were nine teams that competed in five different areas, testing their abilities that they perform on the job. The team came away placing first in the Tanker Tug, first in the Command Post, second in the Midnight Alarm/Sprinkler Plug and second overall winner. Team members from left to right are Brandon Tanner, Allen Michael Sessoms, Chris Jackson, Corey Pate, Jessie Faircloth, Steven Weber, Austin Wright and Jorge Fernandez. -

The Roseboro Fire Department recently competed in the annual 4th of July Firefighters Competition in Southport. There were nine teams that competed in five different areas, testing their abilities that they perform on the job. The team came away placing first in the Tanker Tug, first in the Command Post, second in the Midnight Alarm/Sprinkler Plug and second overall winner. Team members from left to right are Brandon Tanner, Allen Michael Sessoms, Chris Jackson, Corey Pate, Jessie Faircloth, Steven Weber, Austin Wright and Jorge Fernandez.