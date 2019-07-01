SCC producing ‘STEAM’ this summer

STEAM students extract DNA in a lab at Sampson Community College. -

With summer, comes warmer temperatures on the campus of Sampson Community College. What better time to partner with local schools to generate a little STEAM to benefit students in the area?

STEAM, which stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics, is back at SCC. It is an educational approach to learning that uses these disciplines as access points for guiding student inquiries, dialogue, and critical thinking. The hopeful result is creating students who take thoughtful risks, engage in experiential learning, develop problem-solving skills and embrace collaboration with their peers.

“This week, they are conducting DNA extraction labs,” says Angela Whitehead, STEAM coordinator for Clinton City Schools. “Activities like these are excellent ways to get students more interested in these subjects and see that there are many more uses in these fields than what they see in their homework assignments. Hands-on training, being able to actually do it—this is great!”

STEAM has gained popularity in schools nationwide with the thinking that the wave of future economic prosperity lies in a workforce that is well-versed in rising job markets like science, technology, engineering, and math.

“We are happy to host the annual STEAM and ART camps in combination with the Clinton City School System and the Sampson County School System once again this year,” adds Amanda Bradshaw, SCC’s Dean of Workforce Development and Continuing Education. “there obviously is no better place than the college’s campus to find an atmosphere that supports and encourages learning of any type, so we are always happy to do it.”

For more information about Sampson Community College, visit www.sampsoncc.edu.

STEAM students extract DNA in a lab at Sampson Community College. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_STEAM-camp.jpg STEAM students extract DNA in a lab at Sampson Community College.