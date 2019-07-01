Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)
Arrests/citations
• June 24 — Kendric Emanuel Johnson, 19, of 758 Peg Leg Road, Magnolia, was charged with hit and run- failing to stop and reckless driving. Bond set at $500; court date is July 24.
• June 24 — Ira Eugene Faircloth, 44, of 781 Five Bridge Road, Clinton, was charged with forgery-uttering, forgery of endorsement and attempting to obtain property by false pretense. Bond set at $7,500; court date is July 12.
• June 25 — Ladell Daquan Watkins, 24, of 107 Michael St., Clinton, was charged with driving under the influence. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Aug. 6.
• June 25 — Michael Lopez, 16, of 508 E. Powell St., Clinton, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $500; court date is July 25.
• June 26 — Jeffrey Kirk Pope II, 31, of 402 Park Ave., Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired, failure to reduce speed and felony hit and run. Bond set at $10,000; court date is July 26.
• June 26 — Kenneth Walter Stephens, 52, of 5780 Plain View Hwy., Clinton, was charged with shoplifting. Bond set at $1,000; court date is July 22.
• June 27 — Arthur Lee Ruffin, 57, of 206 Lewis St., Clinton, was charged with indecent exposure. Bond set at $500; court date is Aug. 8.
• June 28 — Lanora McDuffie, 48, of 1653 Johnson Town Road, Elizabethtown, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $500; court date is July 22.
• June 28 — Deborah Marie Alexander, 46, of 3540 Turkey Hwy., Clinton, was charged with breaking and entering. Bond set at $500; court date is July 25.
• June 29 — Christopher Scott Wilbourne, 43, of 101 Stanbourne Lane, Clinton, was charged with carrying a concealed gun and driving while license revoked. Bond not listed; court date is July 22.
• June 29 — Christopher Emanuel Prado, 23, of 5620 Reedsford Road, Clinton, was charged with driving while impaired and served an order for arrest. Bond set at $500; court date is July 23.
• June 29 — Tammy Jo Reach, 52, of 707 McKinnon St., Apt. B, Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. Bond set at $500; court date was June 29.
• June 29 — Nathan Braddy, 18, of 6302 Moseley Ave., Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. No bond listed; court date is Aug. 20.
• June 29 — Malcolm Jamal Ortiz McDowell, 18, of 2691 Beaman Woods Road, Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. No bond listed; court date is Aug. 20.
• June 29 — Sharde Simone Joyner, 25, of 112 Pierce St., Clinton, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. No bond listed; court date is Aug. 6.
• June 29 — Reginald Jerome Rhaney, 23, of 194 Frank Lane, Clinton, was charged with failure to stop for red light, driving while license revoked, fictitious tag, driving/allowing to drive motor vehicle without registration, no operator’s license and operating a vehicle with no insurance. Bond set at $1,500; court date is July 25.
• June 30 — Jonathan Sims, 53, of 205 Martha Lane, Clinton, was charged with $500; court date is Aug. 20.
• June 30 — Wilberto Torre Roche, 29, of 3132 Reedsford Road, Clinton, was charged with carrying a concealed gun, possession of marijuana up to half an ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, expired inspection, fictitious tag, driving/allowing to drive motor vehicle without registration and operating a vehicle with no insurance. Bond set at $500; no court date listed.
• July 1 — Jacob Byrd, 32, of 125 W. Main St., Mount Olive, was charged with open container, felony possession of cocaine, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Bond set at $5,000; court date is July 12.
• July 1 — Silver Dawne Hardison, 24, of 4721 Maxwell Road, Autryville, was charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Bond set at $5,000; court date is July 12.
• July 1 — Jake Devin Williams, 23, of 167 Old Hickory Lane, Godwin, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance. Bond set at $7,500; court date is July 12.
Incidents/investigations
• June 28 — Anthony Johnson of Garland reported a break-in and larceny of a bush hog and a riding mower, valued at a total of $18.000.
• June 28 — Alexus Dudley of Salemburg reported a break-in and theft of two televisions, valued at $2,400.
• June 29 — Ramonia Murphy of Harrells reported a break-in and theft of various furniture items and appliances. A couch, refrigerator, washer/.dryer and carpet were valued at $2,850. Damage to a door was estimated at $200.
• June 30 — Kelby Moore of Clinton reported the theft of numerous firearms, an iPad and a MacBook Pro. The electronics were valued at $4,500. The firearms had a reported total value of approximately $10,000.
• June 30 — Billie Renfrow of Turkey reported a break-in and theft of a jewelry box and various electronics. Total value of items was $1,350.
Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.