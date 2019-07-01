Tanker wreck claims life

NEWTON GROVE — A female motorist was killed Sunday when she ran a stop sign exiting Interstate 40 onto U.S. 701, struck by a fuel tanker traveling south toward Clinton, Highway Patrol authorities said.

The name of the motorist was not released Monday, nor was the driver of the 18-wheeler, who was transported to Sampson Regional Medical Center to be treated for life-threatening injuries following the wreck, which happened just after 1 p.m. Sunday. The motorist’s next of kin has been notified.

It was not immediately known whether she was a local resident.

She was traveling westbound on I-40 when she took Exit 343, traveling around the looping off-ramp toward U.S. 701 and Alex Benton Road.

“The passenger car was exiting off I-40 when it failed to stop at the stop sign,” said Trooper A.T. Cox, who investigated the fatal collision for the Highway Patrol office in Sampson. He said it was not immediately known whether she attempted to slow down at all prior to the stop sign or missed seeing it completely.

The vehicle was struck on the driver’s side by the tanker, which operated out of Eagle Transport Corporation in Rocky Mount. It had reportedly just been filled with fuel. There were no witnesses to the wreck other than the tanker driver, Cox noted. No passengers were in the vehicle the motorist was driving.

“The cab caught fire,” said Cox, “but the tanker didn’t ignite.”

The wreck remains under investigation. It was not clear when the names of those involved would be released.

Sunday’s death was the 10th on Sampson County roadways in 2019, and the fourth in the last two weeks alone.

Just last week, on June 26, a single-vehicle collision on N.C. 13 near Hollerin Road claimed the life of Codi Lynn Malpass, 24. The vehicle was traveling east on N.C. 13 when it ran off of the left side of the road and overturned. A front seat passenger, Malpass was ejected and died as a result of her injuries.

The driver, Jack Hernandez, was transported by Sampson EMS to Sampson Regional and a back seat passenger, Martha Hernandez, was transported to Cape Fear Medical Center for their injuries. The investigation was ongoing,with charges pending in that wreck, First Sgt. Joseph L. Gaskins said.

That wreck followed another deadly collision that claimed the lives of two teenagers on June 16.

Rozlyn Cain, 17, of Autryville, and Roland Parker Jr., 18, of Roseboro, died in that early-morning collision on Hayne Stretch Road. Cain was driving, with Parker in the front passenger seat, when she drove off the road and over-corrected by abruptly steering the wheel, losing control. The car careened over the center line and into an SUV being driven by Yazmin Hanidtadilla, 18, of Garland.

Halfway through 2019, the 10 deaths on Sampson roadways is a slight rise over the eight as of this point last year. There were ultimately 17 in all of 2018.

Fourth death on Sampson roads in two weeks

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

