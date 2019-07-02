City school board seeks replacement for vacant seat

Brunson -

The process to select someone to fill a vacant position on the Clinton City Schools Board of Education began Friday morning, following a discussion about the matter during Thursday night’s meeting.

Following board member Dr. Stuart Blount announcing his plans to resign from the board, effective June 30, the board is now seeking someone to take his seat and fill his unexpired term. Applications for consideration are currently being accepted.

According to the board’s legal council, the law doesn’t offer much in the way of guidelines to follow when filling a vacant seat on a school board, but does state that whomever is appointed should serve in that capacity until the board’s next election, which will be held in 2020, and should be appointed within 30 days of the last day of the person resigning. Other current board members Linda Brunson, Jason Walters and Mike Lanier are up for election next year.

Deadline for those interested is July 8. Once the board has received the letters of interest, they will meet and allow for five-minute presentations from each prospective board member Sunday, July 14, at 3 p.m.

“We are hopeful to get someone that will be able to make decision regarding the direction of this district,” Brunson, CCS Board chair, said. “We want them to best serve the children of Clinton City Schools and be open minded and willing to learn.”

Blount was elected to the board in July 2018, and has served a year in the position.

“I want to thank him for his service,” Brunson said. “We wish him well in his future endeavors. In the almost year he served on the board, he always kept the children of our district as the focus of his decisions.”

The discussion and decision about the board’s choice must both be done in open session.

Once letters are received, the board will review those letters and hear the candidate’s presentation the following Sunday in an open meeting. Brunson said the board hopes to make a decision immediately after the presentation and the new board member would be sworn in and take over at the July 22 board meeting.

While the board had the authority to appoint someone to the board without any type of official process, board members agreed that they all wanted to have a formal process to give everyone an equal opportunity at the seat on the board.

The board faced a similar situation last year, following the death of long-time member E.R. Mason. Following his death, a survey was conducted.

At that time, the survey indicated that the community felt the newly appointed board member should have experience in public education experience and the knowledge and ability to implement educational policies that are best for Clinton City Schools.

Listed as the most important points that the CCS Board of Education should consider among applicants are someone who is truly concerned about the education of all students; focus on students, public education; experience in education, representative that puts student success as the main priority; previous experience in the education system; and someone with school knowledge and understanding of what needs to be accomplished for students and employees.

Blount serves last day; filling process mulled

