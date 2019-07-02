SCC puts stock into new program

Lauren Huskey researches information for the new Supply Chain Management program at Sampson Community College. -

Sampson Community College’s newest program has attracted attention from potential students looking for a solid career. Earlier this year, the college announced plans for a new Supply Chain Management program and now, those interested can sign up for it.

The Supply Chain Management curriculum prepares students for career opportunities in distribution, transportation, warehousing, trucking operations, supply chain, and manufacturing organizations. Course work includes the international and domestic movement of goods from the raw material sources through production to the consumer.

Lauren Huskey, Department Chair of Business Administration at SCC, says the program will open new doors for those interested in either side of the supply chain industry.

“This program will be a nice mix between the business and accounting side and the trucking and logistics side,” says Huskey. “This two-year program option is a natural move for the college to make being that both of the individual sides of supply chain are already offered here separately.”

Supply Chain Management opens a new door to potentially lucrative employment options for those who can manage supply chains in various business settings. Supply chain undergraduate job placement rates are between 85-100 percent and graduates typically accept higher starting salaries than finance and accounting majors

Supply Chain Management features courses in economics and finance, transportation, warehousing, inventory control, material handling, purchasing, and computerization. Graduates will qualify for positions in many supply chain and logistics positions in government agencies, manufacturing, and service organizations.

For more information about this new program offering, contact Huskey at [email protected]

Lauren Huskey researches information for the new Supply Chain Management program at Sampson Community College. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_supply-chain.jpg Lauren Huskey researches information for the new Supply Chain Management program at Sampson Community College.