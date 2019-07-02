Sampson Schools honors students

Grace Bruha and James Warren Dudley for achievements at Midway Elementary School. - Abigail Smith, a student at Hobbton Elementary School, earns recognition for a major achievement on the End-of-Grade test. -

Leaders from Sampson County Schools recently honored students for their achievements in education.

During a recent meeting for the Sampson Board of Education, Grace Bruha, of Midway Elementary School, received recognition for having a perfect score on the third-grade End-of-Grade (EOG) test for English Language Arts.

Abigail Smith, a rising seventh-grade student from Hobbton Middle School, was also applauded for scoring 100 percent perfect on the EOG English portion of the test. The award was presented by Principal Jeff Bradshaw.

Robbin Cooper, principal of Midway Elementary School also honored James Warren Dudley for being on the superintendent’s list for the 2018-2019 throughout th school year.

Grace Bruha and James Warren Dudley for achievements at Midway Elementary School. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_SCS-Board_1.jpg Grace Bruha and James Warren Dudley for achievements at Midway Elementary School. Abigail Smith, a student at Hobbton Elementary School, earns recognition for a major achievement on the End-of-Grade test. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_SCS-Board_2.jpg Abigail Smith, a student at Hobbton Elementary School, earns recognition for a major achievement on the End-of-Grade test.