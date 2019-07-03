CVB announces Capital Grant enrollment

The Sampson County CVB donates funds to the History Museum. -

The Sampson County Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) is continuing to assist community organizations through its Capital Grant Program.

It was developed to stimulate economic growth by supporting nonprofit visitor attractions in Sampson County. The program allows the CVB to award capital grant funding to organizations whose projects are designed or developed to attract visitors to Sampson County. The program allows eligible organizations to receive funding for the development of new visitor attractions or to organizations that are working to enhance or restore existing structures and other projects whose primary mission is to serve visitors to Sampson County.

Sheila Barefoot, executive director of the Sampson County CVB, said the grant assisted many groups in the past.

The Sampson County History Museum received help for its military building through the grant, while officials from Sampson Community College received funding to place benches on campus. The Sampson Arts Council also received assistance with a concrete driveway project.

“We would love to help any tourism related brick and mortar projects,” Barefoot said. “We’re just excited about it. If anyone is in need of one, we would love to help them out.”

Capital Grant funds are awarded for projects such as new brick and mortar construction, maintenance and preservation of historic attractions, cultural and historical acquisitions, conservation of artifacts, or other infrastructure that improves the CVB’s ability to promote tourism and that assists in attracting visitors to Sampson County. Barefoot said primary consideration will be given to projects with the greatest potential for positive economic for tourism within the county.

“Highest priority will be given to those projects which are more likely to promote and generate travel from outside Sampson County and that lead to overnight stays among our local lodging establishments,” Barefoot said.

Julie Stadig, CVB member and chairperson, added that organizations with projects that fit into the guideline are welcome to apply.

“Projects must be for travel and tourism development only,” Stadig stated in a news release. “All projects approved for funding must prove that they attract and serve visitors to Sampson County as their primary purpose.”

Organizations allowed to apply for funding include any legally chartered nonprofit Sampson County group or chartered municipality representing a visitor attraction, which includes tourism promotion among its major activities.

Documentation of legal status, tax exemption, federal identification number, budget,and organizational purpose are required with all applications. The organization applying for funds must show that they own the property, and it is not leased by the organization. However, if an organization making a request does not own the land or the structure to be preserved or built on a particular site, the organization may provide properly executed documents that state the organization has a permanent easement for the site,including ingress and egress.

The Sampson County Convention & Visitors Bureau CGP will use a matching grant formula whereby organizations may be awarded one grant dollar for each dollar spent by the organization, up to $50,000 per project. Due to the potential number of grant applications that may be received annually, the full amount of an organization’s grant request may not be awarded.

It is anticipated that typical grant awards may average between $5,000 and $10,000. The Sampson CVB Capital Grant Program has a cap of $50,000 per organization. Once this amount has been distributed to an organization, the organization must sit out of the grant application process for a period of three years from date of final funding from the CVB. In addition, multiple non-profits may not apply to receive funding for the same project.

There are two application cycles for the grant. The first cycle may be submitted from July 1 until July 30 ad must be postmarked no later than July 30 for consideration during the August cycle. Applications for the second cycle may be submitted from Nov. 30 to Dec. 31 and must be postmarked no later than Dec. 31 for consideration during the January cycle.

Capital Grant applicants must contain the written approval or a formal resolution of the organizations governing board, and include relevant municipal government endorsement, and a list providing other individual or organizations that have made contributions to the proposed project.

Funding for the project is provided through a room occupancy taxes that are collected by Sampson County’s lodging establishments which are generated because of overnight lodging by visitors to Sampson County. The SCCVB will allocate 33 percent of all room occupancy taxes collected to the Capital Grant Program on an annual basis.

For more information or details about the Sampson County CVB Capital Grant Program or to receive grant guidelines and applications, contact Sheila Barefoot at 910-592-2557 or by email at [email protected] The Sampson County CVB’s offices are inside the Sampson County Exposition Center, located at 414 Warsaw Road, Clinton.

The Sampson County CVB donates funds to the History Museum. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Check.jpg The Sampson County CVB donates funds to the History Museum.