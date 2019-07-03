Towns to celebrate Fourth

The annual July 4th celebration at Weeks Park in Newton Grove will be held this Sunday, July 7, beginning at 5 p.m. At last year’s festivities, officials unveiled an Honor and Remember flag, which now flies over the town’s traffic circle. - Clinton City Manager Tom Hart Jr. and Jonathan Allen, Recreation and Parks director, prepare a wreath during a service to honor veterans during last year’s July 4th event at Royal Lane. -

As America’s 243rd birthday rolls around, area towns and municipalities are gearing up for festivities to honor the nation’s freedom.

The City of Clinton has a day of fun-filled festivities planned for the annual Independence Day celebration. All events in Clinton will be held Thursday, July 4.

According to Jonathan Allen, Recreation and Parks director for the City of Clinton, the city has many activities planned for area residents Wednesday. The fun will begin when the Royal Lane pool opens at 12:30 p.m. for public swim. A variety of competitions, from the the greasy watermelon roll to boat relay races, will be held during the pool’s open hours.

A cornhole tournament will be held at 3 p.m., with registration at 2 p.m. and will be played in picnic area No. 1. Throughout the afternoon, Allen said, from 5-8 p.m., there will be inflatables for the children to have fun. The annual Woodmen of the World flag presentation and Veteran’s ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the flag located behind the main office. Special guest Michael Ashley, aka DJ Gwizz, will be playing the hottest hits and soloist Kiyah Braxton will perform.

“Our Veteran’s ceremony is a great way to honor our veterans,” Allen said. “The most important thing we get out of July 4 is honoring those who have served us.”

In addition to these activities, Allen said there will be a dunk booth with a surprise guest, inflatable obstacle courses, water slides and climbing wall. Food vendors will be available throughout the day. All activities are free of charge.

“We are trying to do more things this year and hopefully get more families out to enjoy the holiday,” Allen said. “That’s what the fourth is about — family.”

Rounding off the night, the fireworks will light up the sky at 9:30 p.m. In case of rain, a second date of July 5 has been set. During the fireworks display, Allen asks everyone to stay away from the back side of the Recreation facilities for safety reasons.

“First and foremost, we are concerned with safety,” Allen shared.

The City has provided the fireworks display for more than 25 years, with the production continuing to grow. The fireworks display will last approximately 20 minutes and feature more than 700 different shells.

Families are allowed to bring coolers and food out, but Allen said there would be plenty of food vendors available.

“The only thing you need to bring is a blanket and a chair,” he stressed. “We want everyone to come out and have a good time.”

Newton Grove

The celebration of America’s independence will continue Sunday at Weeks Park in Newton Grove, as the festivities are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. July 7.

One of the major highlights is the Little Miss Fourth of July Pageant, which is set for 5 p.m. During this portion of the event, contestants in different age divisions will compete with patriotic themed casual wear and answering a question on stage for the titles of Tiny Miss 4th of July (ages 3 to 5) and the Little Miss 4th of July (ages 6 to 10).

Following the pageant, festivities will continue throughout the park with food vendors, games and inflatables for children. At 6 p.m. live music will start when Austin Pope and the Roadies takes the stage.

A fireworks display, sponsored by Hog Slat, is scheduled to light up the sky at 9 p.m.

Mayor Gerald Darden said he wants everyone to attend an have a good time and enjoy the festivities.

“It’s good that the community can get together and celebrate the day,” he said. “I appreciate what everyone has done to make it come together.”

Clinton, Newton Grove set for annual events

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Copy Editor Kristy D. Carter can be reached at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.

