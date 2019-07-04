The two-hundred and forty-third anniversary of the birth of this great nation has just past. We generally call it “Independence Day” or just “The 4th of July”. It points back to the day when this nation gained freedom from the tyranny of Brittan. That founding has been called the great American experiment, for no nation before had ever been founded upon the concept of liberty and freedom of all it’s citizens. She had her growing pains, not every person in the new nations received the freedom promised by the constitution at the beginning. It took ninety years before slavery was abolished. But, gradually the United States of America became the greatest nation on the face of the earth. Though we hear some today questioning, “what is so great about it”, we should indeed celebrate her birth for she is great to any but those who oppose liberty, freedom and independence.

However, there is another kingdom that offers liberty, freedom and independence and though we clearly recognize the greatness of the United States, the freedom and independence of this kingdom even surpasses that of the U.S. We speak in reference to Christianity, the kingdom of the Lord Jesus Christ. The reality of freedom and independence in this kingdom can easily be seen by noting just a few scriptures. Paul said of those who had obeyed the gospel, “Being then made free from sin, ye became the servants of righteousness” (Rom. 6:18. He told the Galatians, “Stand fast therefore in the liberty wherewith Christ hath made us free, and be not entangled again with the yoke of bondage” (Gal. 5:1). He wrote to the Romans saying, “Because the creature itself also shall be delivered from the bondage of corruption into the glorious liberty of the children of God” (Rom. 8:21). Seeing the reality of these two sources of freedom and independence, let us note just a few important things concerning liberty, freedom and independence.

First, let us note that liberty and freedom are never free!. In truth, seldom is anything free. Usually there are cost for things that are considered free, just someone else is paying the cost. There is no free college tuition, just tuition that is paid by someone else. There is no free health care, just health care that is paid for by someone else. The liberty and freedom we enjoy in this nation was purchased with the blood of thousands of men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice. We often take note of this when we celebrate Memorial Day and Veterans Day. It is also true that the liberty and freedom we have in Christ Jesus is not free. In fact, one would have to admit that it was the most expensive price ever paid for the purchase of anything. “God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life” (John 3:16). His blood was the price to purchase that spiritual kingdom, the church (Acts 20:28) and to redeem us from our sins (I Pet. 1:18-19). In addition to the price paid by God, on our part it will cost submission to His commands (Luke 6:46; Heb. 5:8-9).

Secondly, liberty and freedom does not mean that there is no law. When the nation was formed, the law to which it’s citizenry was bound changed from that of Brittan to the laws of this new nation. This nation was founded upon the principle of being a nation of law. The basic law of our land is the United States Constitution. In like manner, the new spiritual Israel, Christianity, was not without law. No longer under the old law of Moses, but now under the law of Christ, or also called the gospel of Christ (Rom. 7:1-4; Acts 3:22-24). When we stand before a physical court in our land, it will be the laws of our nation by which we will be judged. When we stand before the judgment seat of Christ (II Cor. 5:10), it will be the gospel of Christ by which we will be judged (John 12:48; Rom. 2:16).

A third important item of consideration is that liberty and freedom does not mean peace and security. Though we were living in liberty and freedom at the time, December 7, 1941 saw this nation of liberty and freedom attacked at Pearl Harbor. Both in the realm of our nation and that of the spiritual kingdom, there is an ongoing battle for liberty and freedom. Wars and other military actions have continued to take place. We have an ongoing battle with the forces of evil for our survival as citizens of the Lord’s kingdom as well. Peter said, “Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour” (I Pet. 5:8). Paul paints a good picture of the battle against evil in Ephesians 6:10-13.

Many within the nation have been indoctrinated to think that our nation is a wicked one. Multitudes outside of our nation would desire to become citizens of it. It is a shame that often we fail to see the value of that which we possess. We would hate to see this nation go under, but to fail to obtain the liberty and freedom of the kingdom of the Lord would be a much greater travesty and loss. Learn the gospel of Christ, obey the gospel of Christ and be recipients of liberty and freedom.

