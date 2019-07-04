Would God be proud of your Fourth?

“Would our forefathers have been happy or heartbroken to have joined us for Independence Day celebrations in America? Surely, they would agree the good harvest of past generations has slowly spoiled. Satan slyly slithers deeper and deeper into hearts and homes from sea to shining sea. His relentless attacks will continue until all the fruit we enjoy and take for granted is rotten and ruined.

Satan loathes the freedom we possess and the God we serve and honor as King of Kings. If… we the people will humble ourselves and cry out to our heavenly Father, He will hear and heal our land. Let us step forward in loving unity, protect our liberties, and preserve our /Christian foundation.

America began when thirteen states unified for a common cause…independence from England and freedom to worship God. They believed it possible for a diverse people to live together in a republican form of government where Christian virtues were valued and honored. Harmony and strength reign when people come together with internal unity of ideas and principles. The stronger the unity inside, the greater the unity will be displayed outwardly. Our actions show unity when we are truly unified. The season to show allegiance to Christ and preserve freedom is here.

The snake image dims in perspective when we keep our eyes on Christ. Satan would like to be a Trojan horse, destroying America from the inside out. His devious attempts to defeat will continue until the last battle is won and he is thrown into the lake of fire. Until then, he will try any trick in his devious book, including burrowing down around homes and penetrating hearts to weaken from within, destroy unity, break down families, and kill freedom. We are empowered to stop Satan’s attacks by speaking the Word and living closely connected to Christ. Being aware of our surroundings, standing up for what is right, respecting people while being firm in faith keeps the enemy at bay. When people living in America passionately protect freedoms and push Satan away, we can celebrate many more Independence Days.

Keep God first, kick Satan out the door, kindle love and integrity in hearts and homes…and freedom will ring forever more!

Hopefully, this story – written a decade ago – will be a spark that gets a fire going across America and gives hope to people in hard, hurting, hate filled places! Let us never ignore the reality that Satan seeks to destroy the freedoms our forefathers put in place and the children our Father God created!

The perfect ending for this story comes straight from our heavenly Father as recorded in Revelation by His beloved John.

“And, behold, I come quickly; and my reward is with me, to give every man according as his work shall be. I am the Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the end, the first and the last.”

Things may look bleak but keep believing and be all God has called you to be. Take comfort in His Word that He is the beginning and the end. In other words … Satan loses, God wins!

