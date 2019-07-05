Summer Concert Series continues

Yzela Palma and Apres Moi -

The summer heat has been steadily upon us for quite a while now — you might even say too long. But even in the midst of it, there have been short pockets of relief. One of those refreshing pockets will be coming to Clinton Sunday, July 14, as Graves Memorial Presbyterian hosts its second of four concerts for this year’s Summer Concert Series.

The concert will feature the music of Yzela Palma and her group, Après Moi. Formed in 2018, Après Moi was born in the music halls of the UNC School of the Arts in Winston-Salem, where the members of the group were attending. Après Moi is an “all-female indie classical group devoted to performing music by living composers.” In addition to performing here and abroad, they have also led seminars for composers “leading to premiering and recording six new works of music. They strive to showcase music of multiple genres from contemporary classical music to modern pop.”

The concert will be held at 4 p.m. at the Graves Memorial Presbyterian Fellowship Hall. This is a free concert although a freewill offering will be taken up.

The church is located at 201 Fayetteville St., downtown Clinton. For more information please call the Church Office at 910-592-2677, or the director of music at 910-548-0505.

Yzela Palma and Apres Moi https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_ApresMoi.jpg Yzela Palma and Apres Moi