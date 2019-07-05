Lofty goalsahead, countyseeks developer

Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent Sampson County Human Resources director Nancy Dillman recommends hiring Developmental Associates, LLC to lead a recruitment, screening and selection process to find Sampson’s next Economic Development director. The Board of Commissioners unanimously concurred. - Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent Swope - Chris Berendt|Sampson Independent The Sampson Board of Commissioners, just three-strong for its recent meeting, approved hiring Developmental Associates, LLC to lead the search for its next Economic Development director, in an amount not to exceed $18,825. -

Sampson County leaders have made economic development a top priority, and this week allocated more funds toward that end.

Even as the county scouts its prime locations for industry and evaluates its customer service, the local Economic Development department is poised for a significant leadership transition. Director John Swope is set to retire in August after 16 years with Sampson County. He was hired in July 2003.

Human Resources director Nancy Dillman spoke to the matter this week at the Sampson Board of Commissioners’ regular monthly meeting. Proposals were sought from companies who perform recruitment, screening and selection services for key leadership positions.

She said two formal proposals were received, recommending the board approve a contract with Developmental Associates, LLC in an amount not to exceed $18,825.

As success in economic development has been identified as a critical factor in the long-term vitality of the county, Dillman said finding the most qualified candidate to lead that department is key.

“We know the emphasis we’re putting on this department, and a lot of our municipalities and county governments are now using other agencies to help,” said Dillman. “I have had the opportunity to sit in on some of (Developmental Associates’) vetting, as has Ms. (Susan) Holder, and we find them to be very comprehensive.”

During the past eight years, Developmental Associates has partnered with clients to fill more than 100 executive positions, all but one occurring in North Carolina. Clients range in size from municipalities the size of Charlotte and Greensboro to Waynesville and Weaverville.

The firm conducts all the executive selection processes for both Onslow and Cumberland counties, and has been utilized in recent years by the City of Clinton to fill both its fire and police chief positions.

Dillman noted it is a “60- to 90-day” selection process that begins with the county’s vision for that particular position, in this case Economic Development director. That is followed by extensive advertising to get a large pool of applicants, which is then whittled down in various ways, including by phone interviews and an “Emotional Intelligence Assessment,” as well as writing and one-on-one assignments.

The strongest candidates will then be interviewed by county officials, with Developmental Associates offering guidance as needed.

“It’s a very intensive process, but I feel with the emphasis we’re placing on this particular department at this point in time — and for key departments down the road — this would be a great start to see if this is a process we want to use going forward for some of our key positions,” Dillman stated.

The Sampson County Board of Commissioners, just three members strong at its July meeting (Commissioners Harry Parker and Thaddeus Godwin were absent), voted unanimously 3-0 to approve the contract with Developmental Associates, LLC.

Board chairman Clark Wooten lauded Dillman for her “super work” and expressed confidence that the process — if it was realized as it was written on paper — would be a benefit to the county. Dillman agreed.

Wooten asked how those interested might inquire about the position. Once the county’s vision for that position is approved, Dillman noted, then the advertisement for the vacancy would take shape. It would then be disseminated through the county’s website and social media, along with various other platforms in an effort to cast the broadest net.

“I know we have had people to inquire (locally),” Wooten stated. “I’m excited.”

“I’m excited too,” Dillman replied. “I think you’ll be impressed with the process, and all that goes with it.”

The economic development-related expenditure is just the latest by the county board, which hired Creative Economic Development Consulting out of Elkin, N.C. in March at a cost of $15,275 to conduct an analysis of the county’s customer service, specifically in those departments that would deal with a potential business and industry prospect.

That analysis found the county was “business-friendly and provides quality customer service and citizens,” while providing suggestions for further improvement.

Global Location Strategies, based in Greenville, S.C., was then hired at a cost of $58,000, to do a comprehensive countywide site analysis to identify “prime spots” for industry.

Last year, the county established the Economic Development Reserve Fund with an initial contribution of $1.5 million and anticipated annual deposits of $250,000.

County officials explained the fund as being initiated to “proactively plan for growth,” the goal being to use those funds to leverage state and federal grant dollars to purchase property and develop infrastructure for industrial sites. Local officials, including Swope, have shared their optimism that investments made now would mean big returns on the horizon.

“It says a lot about the commissioners’ and the county’s commitment to industrial development,” said Swope. “It will certainly pay off. It’s a good decision and I 100 percent applaud it. I’m very glad the county is going to have this tool in the near future.”

Swope to retire; board OKs $19K for search

