School leaders recognize vals, sals

Valedictorians and salutatorians from Sampson County Schools receive recognition for their achievements. The recent graduates pictured, from left on the front row, are: Allison Flowers, Hayden Cottle, Mackenzie McLamb, Rachel Edwards, Megan Gardner, Ni'Daria Powell, Sabrina Newkirk and DeeAnna Edwards. School officials, from left on the second row, are: board members Robert Burley and Tracy Dunn, attorney Ben Wright, Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy, board member Sonya Powell, board Vice-Chair Kim Schmidlin, board Chairman Tim Register and board member Patrick Usher.

During graduation ceremonies for Sampson County Schools, valedictorians and salutatorians from local high schools faced their classmates with words of for the future as they begin new journey in college and the workforce.

For achievement of being the best in their class, the district’s Board of Education and local principals honored them during a recent meeting.

“It gives me great pleasure to introduce two wonderful alumni who we are very proud of,” said Julie Hunter, principal of Union High School. “We look forward to the great things they will do as young adults.”

For Union’s Class of 2019, DeeAnna Edwards was valedictorian and Sabrina Newkirk was salutatorian. They will attend Sampson Community College in the fall.

At Sampson Early College High School (SECHS) in Clinton, Megan Gardner was valedictorian, while Chistian Gonzalez-Rodriguez was the salutatorian. Gardner plans to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in the fall to major in biology and pre-med. She graduated from Sampson Community College (SCC) as an distinguished graduate an earned an associate’s in science degree. Rodriguez is also planning to attend UNC-Chapel Hill. SECHS Guidance Counselor Jessica Tyndall recognized the students for their achievements.

John Goode, principal of Lakewood High School, honored valedictorian Ni’Daria Powell and salutatorian Trey McLamb for their years at the school in Salemburg.

“We’re very proud of both Trey and Ni’Daria,” Goode said.

Powell earned a full-ride scholarship to North Carolina Central University and will major in pharmaceutical science. After receiving her bachelor’s, Powell is planning to continue her education by working toward an advanced degree in pharmacy. As a pharmacist, she hopes to conduct research in pharmaceuticals and mental health.

McLamb is headed to UNC-Chapel Hill, where he will pursue a double major in biology neuroscience on a pre-med track. In the future, he wants to be in the surgery field.

For Midway High School, Principal Monty Strickland recognized valedictorian Rachel Edwards and salutatorian Mackenzie McLamb, who is headed to North Carolina State University and is also a graduate of SCC’s Career and College Program. She’s going to major in accounting and previously served as an office assistant. Edwards is a graduate of SCC and is continuing her education at Wake Forest University, where she will major in biology, politics and international studies.

Hobbton High School’s valedictorian Hayden Cottle and salutatorian Allison Flowers were honored by Principal Michael Warren. Flowers is planning to major in biology at Campbell University. Cottle is headed to Sampson Community College with plans to major in nursing.

Students honored for academic achievements

By Chase Jordan

