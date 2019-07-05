Blood donations critical

The Sampson Regional Medical Center Blood Bank is in need of donations of all blood types, but in particular type O blood. - -

Sampson Regional Medical Center’s Blood Donor Center is just one of many across the state facing blood shortages and in need of donations.

According to Natalie Lamb, director of laboratory services and the Blood Donor Center, the hospital’s blood bank is experiencing a shortage in O and A blood types.

“Mostly O positive and A positive, but there is a need for O negative and A negative as well,” she explained.

Lamb said the demand for blood increases and the number of donations usually sees a decrease. This, she said, is due to the busy lifestyle everyone leads in the summer months.

“During the summer months our demand for blood can increase while our participation from regular donors and scheduled blood drives may decrease,” Lamb said. “This is why we stress the importance of giving before we experience a shortage, ensuring we have an adequate supply throughout the summer. Our local high schools and some businesses are unable to coordinate onsite blood drives during the summer, so we then rely on people coming to the Blood Donor Center, located inside the Outpatient Diagnostics Center, to help maintain our inventory.”

According to Lamb, the O negative blood type is important to have on hand. Considered the universal donor type, anyone can receive O negative blood. O negative blood types are very uncommon, and when someone who is O negative needs blood, that is the only type they can receive. This particular blood type is often used during emergencies, for babies in the neonatal care unit and trauma patients. A single trauma patient can deplete the center’s entire on-hand supply.

“So it is important to have on hand not only because it is a universal donor type, but it is all that O negative people can receive,” she added.

Typically, Lamb shared, the blood center likes to keep 75-100 units of blood stocked. Currently, the blood bank is down to between 20-40 units.

Once the blood has been donated, Lamb said there is a 35-day shelf life. But, she added, the blood doesn’t stay around that long. The majority of the donations given out from the blood center, she added, go to cancer patients. All the blood given at the Sampson Regional Blood Donation Center stays in Sampson County and is given to local residents.

The Blood Donor Center of Fayetteville is still critical for type O blood, which officials say stems from a nationwide shortage of the blood type.

Like Sampson, the center also needs all other blood types, due to traditional summer shortages. The shortages are caused when more people are on vacation and students are out of school.

Blood donated to the Fayetteville center stays in the community and helps saves lives locally in Bladen, Cumberland, Harnett and Hoke counties.

Blood donation is the ultimate gift and only takes about 45 minutes for first-time donors and a little less for those who have donated before. For those interested in donating, there are requirements. A donor must be at least 17 years old with parental consent of 18 years old otherwise. Anyone who is currently taking antibiotics or prescribed blood thinning medicines is unable to donate unless blood thinners are removed.

When potential donors come in, Lamb said they are screened. The potential donor’s hemoglobin is checked for iron levels. The center’s staff then checks the donor’s vitals and a questionnaire session is held to screen the donor. If everything checks out, Lamb said they can then donate.

Before any donation, Lamb said a good meal is recommended and after donating, the donor should drink plenty of fluids to replenish the body. A donor can donate every eight weeks. At each donation, Lamb said about 450cc of blood is drawn.

The Blood Donation Center is open Monday-Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome during these hours and then by appointment Thursday-Friday. If you are interested in donating or scheduling a blood drive, call 910-592-8511, ext. 3144

Any business or church that would like to host a blood drive is asked to contact Lamb at 910-590-8708. Graves Memorial Presbyterian Church is hosting a blood drive July 11 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sampson’s next on-site blood drive is July 31 from 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. on the hospital’s third floor.

