‘Sweet land of liberty’

Fireworks light up the night sky over Clinton. In addition to Royal Lane Park, people gathered in parking lots along N.C. 24 and parked off the U.S. 701/421 Bypass to get an unobstructed view of the display.

Veterans line up at the end of the Fourth of July ceremony at Royal Lane Park to receive a gift of gratitude.

City of Clinton recreation director Jonathan Allen, left, and City manager Tom Hart place the wreath at the veterans wall.

City of Clinton recreation director Jonathan Allen,left, and City manager Tom Hart transport a wreath over to the veterans wall as part of an Independence tribute Thursday at Royal Lane Park.

City manager Tom Hart addresses those in attendance at a Thursday ceremony recognizing the significance of the Fourth of July, while sharing gratitude for our nation, our independence and those who sacrificed to move this country forward – including those who made the ‘ultimate sacrifice,’ Hart stated.

Vietnam veteran and Purple Heart recipient Robert Brown Sr. takes a look at the veterans wall. He is one of those local veterans honored on the wall, which pays homage to those who have served their country.

The Color Guard for VFW Post 7547 in Clinton prepares to present the flag during Thursday’s festivities.

VFW Post 7547 members lift the flag, as veterans look on, and others salute.

City recreation director Jonathan Allen accepts a flag from Woodmen of the World.

