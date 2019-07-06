Filing period underway

Clinton Mayor Lew Starling, joined by his wife, Erika and daughters, Annell Grace and Annie Marie. - Clinton resident Holden DuBose filed for District 4 on the Clinton City Council, a seat currently held by Jean Turlington. DuBose is pictured with his wife, Mandy, and their children, Jack and Emma. - -

Clinton Mayor Lew Starling is seeking his 10 term in office, signing the dotted line Friday just as the filing period opened.

Elected in 2001, Starling has seen a great deal of progress over the last 18 years in Clinton, including a downtown that has flourished on the strength of several projects and the near completion of a highway expansion on N.C. 24. Still, he says, there is more to do.

“While we have accomplished a lot during my terms, there is still much work to be done,” Starling noted after making his filing official. “I want to continue to improve the city and the quality of life of our citizens.”

During his time as mayor, Starling says he has seen positive changes and growth in the downtown area, as well has the expanded development across the city.

“Working with the citizens and the City Council, I will continue to revitalize downtown and its surrounding areas,” Starling added. “I will continue to encourage development within the city and create an environment advantageous for economic development. I look forward to working closely with the citizens, businesses, county and neighboring cities to strengthen and improve eastern North Carolina.”

Other filings

Kicking off the 2020 local filings, Holden DuBose filed for District 4 on the Clinton City Council, a seat currently held by Jean Turlington. Turlington was initially appointed in the early 2000s to fulfill the unexpired term of her husband, Thomas, and was then elected to her first full term in 2003. She has announced she will not seek reelection.

DuBose, who said he has been thinking about running for Council since learning that Turlington wasn’t going to run for her fifth full term, said making the decision to run was easy.

“Clinton is a wonderful city to work, raise a family and live,” DuBose said. “I want to work to help it continue to be the best place to be.”

Along with the expiring term of Turlington, District 2 Councilman Neal Strickland’s term is coming to an end. Similar to Turlington, Strickland was appointed in the early 2000s to fill the unexpired term of Albert Kaleel before also being elected in 2003.

Also on Friday, Garland Mayor Winifred Murphy filed to seek her fourth term as the town’s leader, having served on the town board prior to role as mayor.

She was elected as commissioner in November 2011, appointed as mayor in 2012 and elected to the post in 2013 — the first ever African-American to serve in the role. She was subsequently reelected in 2015 and 2017.

Much like Starling, Murphy said she has more work she wants to see done in the town.

“I want to work to continue to improve the town of Garland,” Murphy said Friday after she filed. “I do the work for the citizens.”

In Garland, commissioners Mary Brown and Ralph Smith will see their terms come to an end this year, and the unexpired term of Austin Brown, who resigned last month, will need to be filled.

According to Sampson Board of Elections director Ashley Tew, Brown’s unexpired term will necessitate a completely separate contest, and will be spelled out on the ballot as such. There will be a contest for mayor, a contest for the two four-year commissioner terms and then a contest for the unexpired commissioner term, which will expire as scheduled in 2021.

In Newton Grove, Mayor Gerald Darden filed, as did Stephen Jackson for the mayor’s position. Darden was the mayor of Newton Grove for 12 years before stepping down in 2013. He ran successfully in 2015 to take back his mayoral seat, to which he was reelected in 2017.

Darden and Jackson faced off in the 2015 mayor’s race, with Jackson in the middle of his commissioner term. He remained commissioner for the town until 2017, when he didn’t seek reelection.

The two-week filing period for the 2019 municipal election will end at noon Friday, July 19.

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Municipal Election 2019 Below is a list of those who have filed as of 5 p.m. Friday, July 5. In parenthesis are the seats open in each city or town. Autryville (mayor, three commissioners) No filings Clinton (mayor, two Council seats) Lew Starling — Mayor Holden DuBose — District 4 Councilman Garland (mayor, three commissioners) Winifred Murphy — Mayor Harrells (three aldermen) No filings Newton Grove (mayor, two commissioners) Gerald Darden — Mayor Stephen Jackson — Mayor Roseboro (mayor, two commissioners) No filings Salemburg (mayor, three commissioners) No filings Turkey (mayor, two commissioners) No filings

Copy Editor Kristy D. Carter can be reached at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.

