A gesture for the ‘Grady Boys’

During World War II, from 1941-1945, 301 alumni from B.F. Grady High School served and defended our nation. The Class of 1946 decided to honor them and dedicated their yearbook to these heroes. The yearbook contains only the pictures of these brave men and women.

The B.F. Grady High School Class of 1946, showed great maturity in this humble gesture. We have a copy in the Duplin County Veterans Museum.

Below is an excerpt from that yearbook:

“THE OVERFLOW” — 1946

It’s 1946! The time is finally here! B. F. Grady High School Graduation is just around the corner! You are just so thankful that you can go off to college and not to war like most have for the first three years you have been here. Why, some students even dropped out just to go to war. Patriotism was running so high, you were tempted to drop out yourself! Last year, it all ended with the surrender of Germany and Japan. Things are pretty good now. The food and gas rationing has stopped, no more air raid drills at school, no more reading the paper or listening to the radio, not knowing if we will be invaded. Every night “blackout rules” are gone, and best of all neighbors are not anxious anymore if their sons and daughters are coming home.

The Military funerals have gone away, and the Warsaw Veterans Parade was the best you have ever seen! There were so many returning Veterans, and everyone cheered like never before. Your friends who lost brothers in the war were there, and you tried your best to be a “good buddy” to them. It’s hard to understand it all but you really did grow up in so many ways through all of this wartime America. Your plans are going off to college, not sure where yet. There are so many Veterans going now, it will be harder to get in. You feel a little selfish about that, you are just turning 17, and you have your whole life ahead of you. You remember upperclassman who never made it home and are buried thousands of miles away. You are so thankful for them sacrificing their all for your freedoms.

Every day you hear Veterans swapping their war stories, and you can’t help but being shocked at what they went through. The bond between them is like nothing you have ever seen. There has to be something you or your classmates can do for them to show your deep appreciation.

Well, we as the graduating “Class of 1946” have decided to dedicate this volume of:

“THE OVERFLOW” is loving and appreciatively dedicated to the mothers of those Grady Boys who gave their lives in World War II.

Mrs. Henry Jackson, mother of Charles Henry Jackson

Mrs. Moses Mewborn, mother of Tyson Mewborn

Mrs. Sam Newsome, mother of Jay P. Newsome

Mrs. W. D. Pate, mother of Don Pate

Mrs. C. E. Pike, mother of Edgar Pike

Mrs. Henry Shepard, mother of Waitus and A. J. Shepard

Mrs. Marvin Simmons, mother of J. D. Simmons

Mrs. Hampton Smith, mother of Corris Smith

Mrs. Jones Smith, mother of Willard Smith

Mrs. Zeb Turner, mother of Ralph Turner

By Joe Berne Duplin Veterans Museum

Joe Berne is a retired U.S. Marine Corps MSGT and Vietnam veteran who serves as the Duplin County Veterans Museum curator. New museum hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 12 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Appointments anytime by calling 910-293-2190. Berne can also be reached at 910-265-3679.

