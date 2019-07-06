Airport pavingapproved; worktargeted for July

File photo|Sampson Independent The Clinton-Sampson Airport will the site of renovations, including the paving of the airport terminal parking lot, a bid for which was approved this week. -

The Clinton-Sampson Airport is expected to be the site of renovations this month, as a $100,000-plus paving project recently approved by county leaders overhauls the appearance of the main parking lot.

Sampson County and the City of Clinton recently issued a request for sealed proposals for paving of the parking at the Clinton-Sampson Airport. The county and city ultimately received two bids, with Highland Paving Co. LLC, located in Eastover, N.C., deemed the lowest responsive, responsible bidder. The company bid $102,587 for the contract, which was approved this week by the Sampson County Board of Commissioners.

The project requires a 10 percent match. According to county documents, there are $500 in legal fees and another $4,613 in contingency funds tacked on to the $102,500 cost. The project will be paid for with $96,930 in state grant funds, with the 10 percent match to be split between the city and county, which will pay $5,385 apiece.

The city and county split all local costs of the airport down the middle.

The Airport Advisory Board previously voted to recommend that the county and city proceed with the project, provided it was awarded to a qualified bidder and that the bid not exceed the airport engineer’s estimate of $126,000 by more than 20 percent.

Not only did it not exceed that amount, County attorney Joel Starling said, “the bid came in well below that estimate.”

“The airport engineer has expressed a strong desire to go ahead with the paving project in July,” Starling remarked.

“It’s desperately needed,” said Commissioner Jerol Kivett.

“Desperately,” added board chairman Clark Wooten, who thanked Starling, Public Works director Lin Reynolds, Finance officer David Clack, Mark Turlington and others who have worked toward getting to the point where airport renovations could be completed.

“It is very prescient and very needed,” said Wooten. “This team has put in a lot of hard work out there. It’s going to be a key for our economic development.”

It is another step ahead for the local airport.

Last year, the North Carolina Board of Transportation approved state and federal funding for 27 airports throughout the state, including the Clinton-Sampson Airport. Plans called for $526,000 to rehabilitate the aging pavement at the aircraft apron in the Fixed Base Operation area at the Clinton-based facility.

Clinton-Sampson Airport is one of 72 public airports across the state. More than 20 aircrafts, from small single engine planes to corporate jets, are based at the Clinton-Sampson Airport. It also supports crop dusting, specialized deliveries, professionals and executives who travel to the area.

Last year, Hart similarly commented on the economic role an airport plays for a surrounding community.

“Like any other transportation infrastructure, (Clinton-Sampson Airport) plays a role moving people and things and represents one more connection between our community and the rest of the world,” Hart stated. “In addition to supporting existing industries, airports are also often cited as having a critical role in attracting companies and industries.”

Board gives nod to $100K bid

