Crimewatch

(The public reports listed below are provided by the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office, the Clinton Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol via the Sheriff’s Office daily jail report.)

Arrests/citations

• July 3 — James Cyle Beatty, 32, of 5465 Fleet Cooper Road, Roseboro, was charged with assault inflicting serious injury. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Aug. 6.

• July 3 — Amber Nichole Langley, 27, of 411 James Road, Newton Grove, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon. No bond set; court date was July 3.

• July 3 — David Sullins Stentz, 50, of 200 Fawn Trail, Raeford, was charged with simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and carrying a concealed weapon. Bond not set; court date is Aug. 19.

• July 3 — Claude Lamont Williams, 42, of 1478 Dollard Town Road, Goldsboro, was charged with simple possession of marijuana and possession of heroin. Bond set at $50,000; court date is July 12.

• July 3 — Arvell Lewis Andrews, 48, of Forestville, Md., was charged with maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place for storage of a controlled substance. Bond set at $50,000; court date is Aug. 12.

• July 4 — Jamesa Niyel Joyner, 23, of 1004 Warren St., Clinton, was charged with communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Aug. 6.

• July 4 — Robbie Desaree Miller, 26, of 930 Carrolls Road, Warsaw, was charged with disorderly conduct. Bond set at $500; court date is Aug. 6.

• July 4 — Kristopher Lee Tyler, 35, of 3553 Tart St., Fayetteville, was charged with misdemeanor larceny. No bond set; court date is July 31.

• July 4 — Sylyndrell Sherice Blanks, 40, of 491 Old Cotton Gin Road, Roseboro, was charged with uttering forged instrument, uttering forged endorsement and obtaining property by false pretense. Bond set at $15,000; court date is July 12.

• July 5 — Daron Nasiri Owens, 17, of 3407 Rosehill Road, Roseboro, was charged with breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, larceny of a motor vehicle and injury to property. Bond set at $25,000; court date is July 25.

• July 5 — Ka’daysia Ja’lee Dawson, 20, of 307 W. Elizabeth St., Clinton, was charged with simple assault. Bond set at $500; court date is Aug. 22.

• July 5 —Keyona Janel Drakeford, 16, of 5010 Pine St., Wilmington, was charged with larceny of a grocery goods and resisting, delaying and obstructing a public officer. Bond set at $500; court date is Aug. 6.

• July 5 — Emory Dearies Tremayne Moore, 37, of 583 Share Cake Road, Clinton, was charged with noise ordinance violation. Bond set at $500; court date is July 24.

• July 5 — Terri C. Wanamaker, 47, of 605 Eastover Ave., Clinton, was charged with two counts of intimidation. No bond set; court date is July 24.

• July 5 — Olivia Jones, 23, of 204 W. Clinton St., Autryville, was charged with child abuse. Bond set at $1,000; court date is Aug. 8.

• July 5 — Elijah James Williams, 29, of 60 Clinton Ave., Garland, was charged with assault on a female and domestic violence protective order violation. No bond set; court date is July 23.

• July 5 — Austin Dean Gray, 21, of 105 Love of Kids Lane, Roseboro, was charged with possession of methamphetamine. Bond set at $5,000; court date is July 12.

• July 6 — Judy Niketa Bryant, 48, of 2023 N. Spring Branch Road, Dunn, was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. No bond set; court date is July 25.

• July 6 — Johnathan Preston Rackley, 33, of 716 Duggins Way, Apt. C, Fayetteville, was charged with resisting a public officer. Bond set at $1,500; court date is Aug. 7.

• July 6 — Quinnton Michael Horne, 22, of 2019 Ernest Williams Road, Autryville, was charged with simple assault and communicating threats. No bond set; court date is Sept. 19.

• July 7 — Edward Colt Jordan, 34, of 241 Beaman St., Clinton, was charged with resisting a public officer, simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and communicating threats to officer. Bond set at $5,000; court date is Aug. 27.

Incidents/investigations

• July 3 — Lance Stewart of Clinton reported damage to two vehicles, including passenger side doors, rear tires, rear brake lines and tailgate.

• July 3 — William Jackson of Turkey reported the larceny of farm equipment and a utility trailer, valued at $8,200.

• July 5 — Julia Sullivan of Dunn reported the theft of fishing poles, valued at $2,000.

• July 7 — Rebecca Skaggs of Faison reported the theft of an ATV, knives, wagon, assorted jewelry and other items. Total value of items was $2,600.

Anyone with information about any of these incidents is asked to call law enforcement at 910-592-4141 (Sheriff’s Office) or 910-592-3105 (Clinton Police). Individuals can also text anonymous tips to the Clinton PD at 847411, beginning text with tipcpd.

