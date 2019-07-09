Deadline for federal funds July 15

Local funds are being provided through the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency as a supplement to local programs that provide emergency food and shelter across Sampson County

According to Nancy Carr, chair of the local Emergency Food and Shelter program for Sampson County, $27,911 in federal funds has been allocated to Sampson County through the national EFS program that will be used to supplement emergency food and shelter programs throughout the county.

“We have a significant need in Sampson County on all levels that Emergency Food and Shelter Programs provides,” Carr said. “This assistance can make a difference in someone being homeless or not.”

The local EFSP board, which has representatives from the City of Clinton, Sampson County, United Way, The Salvation Army, the Catholic church, American Red Cross, Department of Social Service, the Coharie Indian Tribe, a local physician, dentist, banker and local churches, will be charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in the high-need areas across the county.

Additionally, the local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds under the program.

“Our local board will be charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the county,” Carr explained.

Under the terms of the grant, Carr said local agencies who receive funds must be a private voluntary nonprofit or unit of government, eligible to receive federal funds, have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination, have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter and have a voluntary board. There are also strict reporting requirements through the national EFSP.

In Sampson County, $29,308 was distributed in 2018. Local Emergency Food and Shelter funds have been previously distributed with U-Care Domestic Violence Shelter, First Baptist Church 900 College Street Food Pantry, Rock Ministry, Inc. in Garland, The Friendly Trio and The Salvation Army.

The funds must be utilized in providing food, shelter, rent/mortgage and utility assistance, and the deadline to apply for these funds is Monday, July 15.

Those interested in applying can email [email protected] to receive an application and additional information including the National Emergency Food and Shelter Program manual that outlines agency responsibilities and reporting requirements.

The selection for federal funds, Carr said, was made by a National EFSP Board that is chaired by the United States Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, USA, National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA, The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army and United Way Worldwide.

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying or seeking additional information can contact Carr at 910-592-4263

By Kristy D. Carter [email protected]

Copy Editor Kristy D. Carter can be reached at 910-592-8137, ext. 2588.

