Caretaker hired on Facebook charged locally

Boone -

Sampson County Sheriff’s officials have arrested a woman who was serving as a caretaker for an elderly man in Cumberland County. They recovered stolen items in that out-of-county case, while serving charges against her for allegedly doing the same thing to a Sampson County victim.

Allison May Boone, 36, of Bulldog Lane, Roseboro, was charged last week with exploiting a disabled/elderly person, identity theft, obtaining property by false pretenses and possession of stolen goods. Those charges stem from a case reported earlier this year.

Boone was placed in the Sampson County Detention Center under $30,000 secured bond for those charges.

Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith said that investigators received a call from the family member of a Cumberland County man. The family member, a Sampson resident, had received information that the caretaker hired to care for her grandfather was selling property reported stolen from her grandfather’s residence in Stedman.

“Upon further investigation, the suspect was located on Denton Avenue in Clinton and arrested on charges from an unrelated theft that occurred in Sampson County while she was a caretaker for an elderly subject here,” Smith remarked.

The Sampson case against Boone mirrors the one in which she is accused — but yet to be charged — in Cumberland.

Barbara Buie told CBS17 that her elderly father is battling cancer and, unable to afford hospice care or make the trip back and forth to Cumberland each day, Buie hired someone she found on Facebook, Boone, who posted in a yard sale group offering her services as a caregiver.

She hired Boone in June. Then she started noticing items missing. Buie told CBS17 that she reported Boone to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, which has been investigating.

“Our investigators were able to locate some of the property that had been stolen from Cumberland County and obtain warrants for possession of that property,” Smith stated. “The larceny is still under investigation by Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office for the crime that occurred in their jurisdiction.”

Boone https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Boone.jpg Boone

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.