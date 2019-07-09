Social media aids in break-in arrests of two; one still sought

Fowler - Johnson - Surveillance photo Surveillance footage captured the culprits in a break-in and theft, for which two have now been arrested and one is being sought. -

Two people have been apprehended in connection with a break-in in northern Sampson County, after surveillance images were spread on social media, leading to the swift arrests of two suspects. Another is being sought.

In the early morning hours of July 4, individuals broke into a building off Highway 421 in the Plain View community.

Sampson County Sheriff’s officials noted it was the second time those individuals broke into that particular building, the other incident being just days earlier, around 5 p.m. July 2. On Friday, the surveillance photos and a message urging the public’s help was posted to Jimmy Thornton’s Facebook page.

Sheriff’s Lt. Marcus Smith said two reported break-ins on U.S. 421 were reported over a two-day period at the same business. Investigators were able to obtain security footage of the suspects and vehicle. Anyone with information about the possible identities of the individuals was encouraged to contact detectives at the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

“Your assistance is invaluable and greatly appreciated,” the Friday message stated.

“That information was shared on our social media account and within hours a citizen located the vehicle in Dunn city limits.” Smith stated. “The vehicle and suspects were detained by Dunn Police Department and our investigators responded to the location and took them into custody for further questioning.”

The two suspects were subsequently charged.

Taelor Rene Fowler, 36, of 110 Johnson Farm Drive, Garner, was charged with two counts each of breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen property. Her bond was set at $25,000. Jonathan Gilbert Johnson, 53, of 3422 Old Stage Road, Erwin, was arrested on a single count of each of those charges. His bond was set at $15,000.

Additionally, investigators have warrants on file for Amy Lynn Ortega, 35, of 98 Old US 421 Hwy., Dunn. Warrants are on file are for two counts each of breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen property.

”Their capture was made possible from the information received from my Facebook friends and the Dunn Police Department,” a post on Thornton’s page read Saturday. “This just goes to show how community interaction is key to the success of any law enforcement agency. Thanks to everyone who shared the post and notified us with information.”

Vivian Baird, in a reply to the initial Facebook post urging the public’s assistance, notified the Sheriff’s Office that Dunn Police Department had stopped the vehicle. She snapped a photo and said she recognized the van as she rode by. She also stopped and informed Dunn Police officers about the post.

“I’m about 99 percent sure that’s our vehicle,” Detective Julian Carr responded back. “In the Facebook post from the Sheriff, you can see damage under the license plate and on your photo, shows the same damage. Great job.”

Anyone with information on Ortega’s whereabouts was encouraged to contact the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-592-4141.

The two reported break-ins “come along the same timeline as other vehicle break-ins that were reported in the Plain View community,” Smith noted, “but at this time that investigation is separate and ongoing.”

Separate break-in arrests

A vehicle reported stolen in Cumberland County was located by officers in Roseboro, an incident for which two teenagers — one a juvenile — have now been charged.

“During the investigation, deputies located two juveniles believed to be responsible for the incident and detained them. The investigation is ongoing,” said Smith.

On Wednesday, Tyrek Henry, 18, of Brentwood Court, Roseboro, was charged with breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, larceny of a motor vehicle, simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of stolen motor vehicle. His bond was set at $22,500. A 15-year-old received similar charges on juvenile petition.

Smith said Tyrek Henry was an alias given by Daron Nasiri Owens, of Rosehill Road, Roseboro, who was additionally charged with injury to property — and his bond upped to $25,000 — after he, as an inmate, reportedly broke a sprinkler head in the Sampson County Detention Center.

Social media aids in apprehension

By Chris Berendt [email protected]

Editor Chris Berendt can be reached at 910-592-8137 ext. 2587.

